David Harewood, Toby Jones, and Caitlin FitzGerald Will Lead New West End Production of OTHELLO

Shakespeare's OTHELLO will come to life in a new production starring David Harewood OBE (Homeland, Best of Enemies) as Othello, Toby Jones OBE (Mr Bates vs the Post Office, Detectorists) as Iago and Caitlin FitzGerald (Succession, Masters of Sex) as Desdemona.

Directed by Tony Award-winner Tom Morris OBE (War Horse) with music by PJ Harvey, this epic story of manipulation, jealousy and toxic masculinity explores the darker side of power, rage and desire.

Performances begin at Theatre Royal Haymarket, London's West End venue that specialises in short-run, star-led high quality productions from 23 October 2025 until 17 January 2026, with a press night on Tuesday 4 November 2025.

Priority tickets will be released on 22 May at 10am, followed by general public on-sale from 23 May at 10am. To sign up for priority ticket access, visit OthelloOnStage.com

David Harewood, who in 1997 was the first black actor to play Othello at the National Theatre, and makes a return to the role in this brand-new production said:

‘It's very exciting to be tackling this monumental part once again. Last time around I was very conscious of breaking through a particular glass ceiling and I probably felt the weight of that. No concerns this time and I'm looking forward to starting afresh.'

Toby Jones said: ‘I am eagerly anticipating rehearsals for Othello with David Harewood, Caitlin FitzGerald and Tom Morris, preparing as best I can to immerse myself in this dark, sad, funny, mysterious world.'

Caitlin FitzGerald said: ‘I am thrilled to be joining this incredible production with these incredible people, and to explore a Desdemona who is full of agency, fearless in both mind and heart, and a true equal to Othello.'

Director Tom Morris added ‘The glittering screen careers of David Harewood, Toby Jones and Caitlin FitzGerald are built on their love of theatre. David blazed into the theatrical limelight as Romeo with Temba Theatre Company and Othello at the National Theatre, establishing himself as a live actor of rare charisma. At the same time, Toby's company the Table Show played a key part in the creative explosion at the Battersea Arts Centre, honing the playful storytelling instincts which have made him a watchword in film and TV. And underlying the intelligence and searing wit of Caitlin's screen performances in Succession, Love Simple and Masters of Sex is a rare theatrical craft expressed in the Hedda Gabler which blew former New York Times Critic, Ben Brantley's mind.'

This is the first of a series of contemporary Shakespeare productions created by Tom Morris for Chris Harper Productions to be staged in the West End over the next five years.

Joining Tom Morris and PJ Harvey on the creative team are Ti Green (Designer), Jon Nicholls (Sound Design and Additional Music), Richard Howell (Lighting Design), Anna Cooper CDG (Casting), Dominic Skinner (Make-up Design), Suzanne Scotcher (Hair & Wigs Design), Katie Henry (Associate Director), Bethan James (Assistant Director), Laila Diallo (Movement Director), Sabia Smith (Costume Supervisor), Mariama Bojang (Assistant Costume Designer), Sheena Linden (Company Manager), Damian Partington (Production Manager) and Samantha Adams (Dramatherapist).



Othello is produced by Chris Harper Productions with Len Blavatnik & Danny Cohen for Access Entertainment. Further casting for the production will be announced at a later date.

