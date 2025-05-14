Danielle Steers, Jo Foster, and More Will Join Kevin McHale in THE FROGS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Four guest stars have been announced joining Kevin McHale, the Grammy-nominated and SAG Award winning actor, best known for playing Artie Abrams on the Fox TV series Glee, in The Frogs at Southwark Playhouse Borough.

Sharing the role of Pluto over the run of the show are:

Victoria Scone (she/her, performing 23-31 May) made history as the first person assigned female at birth to compete on Drag Race UK, on the franchise's third series. They were immediately a fan-favourite and gained a rapidly growing following. They then went on to compete on Canada's Drag Race vs The World, representing the UK. Theatre credits include: Queen of Hearts in Alice in Wonderland UK Tour, Mother Superior in Death Drop: Back In The Habit (West End/UK tour), Carabosse in Sleeping Beauty (West End).

Danielle Steers (she/her, performing 2 - 7 June) was Sarraghina in Nine in concert (Lowry Theatre); Joplinaire in A Night with Janis Joplin (Peacock Theatre); Marsha in Just For One Day (Old Vic Theatre); Lady in The Cher Show (UK Tour); Catherine Parr in Six (Vaudeville Theatre); Carmen in Sweet Charity (Donmar Warehouse); Zahara in the original cast of Bat Out of Hell (Manchester Opera House, London Coliseum, Toronto, Dominion Theatre, New York City Center); Lead Shirelle in the original London cast of Beautiful - The Carole King Musical (Aldwych Theatre).

Sooz Kempner (she/her, performing 9 - 14 June) is a multi-award-winning stand-up comedian, comedy sketch artist and actor. Theatre includes: Withnail and I (Birmingham Rep); Nick Helm's I Think You Stink! (Soho Theatre); Jonny Woo's All Star Brexit Cabaret (London Coliseum). Recordings include: Doctor Who: Doom's Day (BBC); Doctor Who: Four from Doom's Day (BBC).

Jo Foster (they/them, performing 16 - 21 June) recently starred as Oliver in Why Am I So Single? (Garrick Theatre); Bernie in Just For One Day (The Old Vic); May in & Juliet (West End); Legally Blonde (Regent's Park Open Air Theatre); Hex (National Theatre); RENT (Hope Mill Theatre).

One more guest star will be announced to perform 23 - 28 June.

The rest of the cast are:

Kevin McHale (He/Him) as Xanthias; Dan Buckley (He/Him) as Dionysos; Joaquin Pedro Valdes (He/Him) as Herakles; Carl Patrick (He/Him) as Charon; Bart Lambert (He/Him) as Shakespeare & Cover Xanthias; Martha Pothen (She/Her) as Shaw & Cover Dionysos; Alison Driver (She/Her) as Ariadne & Swing; Evonnee Bentley-Holder (She/Her) as Ensemble & Cover Shaw & Charon; Milo McCarthy (They/Them) as Ensemble/Dance Captain, Cover Shakespeare & Herakles.

Can art save civilization? Let's find out! Shaken by a divided and despairing political climate (sound familiar?), Dionysos and trusty sidekick Xanthias take a leap of faith - straight into Hades. Their mission? Find a cure for an ailing world. But when they reach the River Styx, they encounter Dionysos' worst nightmare… frogs. Not your average pond dwellers, these amphibians are stubborn beings who resist change and are determined for the status quo to remain the same (sound familiar?) Will our dynamic duo outsmart these swampy naysayers and hop toward humanity's salvation? Or will they get bogged down in their muddy resistance? This is an ancient tale retold as a laugh-a-minute musical comedy. From the writing team behind ‘A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum' and Broadway legend Nathan Lane, ‘The Frogs' promises a toad-ally unforgettable journey.

