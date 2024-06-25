Damian Lewis, Luke Thompson & More to Join Shakespeare Poetry Readings at Regents Park Open Air Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Former actress, bestselling author and poetry champion Allie Esiri and Regents Park Open Air Theatre will present Shakespeare for Every Day of the Year – Live!



On Monday 8th July Allie Esiri will be joined by a star-studded cast of award winning theatre and film actors including Paul Chahidi, Damian Lewis (Homeland), Derek Jacobi CBE, Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso), Stephen Mangan (Green Wing), Tracy Ann Oberman, Tony Robinson (Blackadder), Danny Sapani (Killing Eve, Black Panther), Samantha Spiro (Sex Education), Luke Thompson (Bridgerton), Indira Varma (Game of Thrones), Samuel West (Slow Horses), Olivia Williams (The Crown), and Susan Wokoma (Enola Holmes), for a hugely entertaining evening of Shakespeare based on Allie Esiri’s bestselling poetry anthology: Shakespeare for Every Day of the Year.



To celebrate 400 years of Shakespeare’s First Folio and over 90 years of Shakespeare performances at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre, Allie Esiri and friends will guide you on a journey through the Shakespeare you love and the best bits you don’t. There will be poetry, speeches and scenes read by actors who have a special connection to Shakespeare’s work and to the theatre itself. It was at

Regent’s Park, for example, that homeland actor Damian Lewis spent a season playing Hamlet, that

Susan Wokoma starred in the hit production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream and where Samantha Spiro performed an acclaimed Beatrice in Much Ado About Nothing and won an Olivier Award for Hello Dolly!. Join us for a night of great performances, poetry, laughter, wisdom and wit.



One of the UK’s biggest selling poetry books, Shakespeare For Every Day of the Year by poetry champion Allie Esiri is an inspiring collection of 365 poems, speeches and scenes from across all of Shakespeare's plays, each with an illuminating introduction. Allie has published ten hugely popular poetry anthologies including A Poem For Every Day Of The Year and 365 Poems For Life as part of her mission to keep poetry alive and make it accessible for everyone.



Signed copies of Allie Esiri's poetry anthologies Shakespeare for Every Day of the Year and A Poet for Every Day of the Year will be available on the night.



