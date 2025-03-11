DISNEY: THE SOUND OF MAGIC Will Embark on UK Tour Next Year

The tour will kick off in February 2026.
Join the Novello Orchestra for a 8-date UK wide tour of Disney in Concert: The Sound of Magic, a symphonic celebration of Disney music, animation and memories – a century in the making!
Your favorite characters and music from across the Walt Disney Animation Studios catalog come to life on the concert hall stage and screen to create a cinematic concert experience like never before. Performed by a live symphony orchestra, beloved songs and scores are combined into exciting new medleys and suites, creating an unexpected and thrilling journey of music and animation that only Disney can deliver.
This newly imagined concert takes you on a magic carpet ride through the most memorable song, score and movie moments of The Walt Disney Company, including “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” “Moana,” “Alice in Wonderland,” “Aladdin,” “The Jungle Book,” “Frozen,” “The Lion King,” “Fantasia,” “Encanto,” “Beauty and the Beast” and more.
Disney in Concert: The Sound of Magic is under the direction of an acclaimed creative team, including Creative Director Amy Tinkham, Music Director Giles Martin, and Arranger and Orchestrator Ben Foster.
Become part of the journey to discover Disney in Concert: The Sound of Magic touring across the UK in February and May 2026.
February 2026
Friday 20th
Manchester Bridgewater Hall
Saturday 21st
Birmingham Symphony Hall
Tuesday 24th
Edinburgh Usher Hall
Wednesday 25th
York Barbican
Thursday 26th
Sheffield City Hall
Saturday 28th
London Eventim Apollo
May 2026
Wednesday 3rd
Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
Thursday 4th
Liverpool Philharmonic Hall
Videos