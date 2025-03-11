DISNEY: THE SOUND OF MAGIC Will Embark on UK Tour Next Year

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Join the Novello Orchestra for a 8-date UK wide tour of Disney in Concert: The Sound of Magic, a symphonic celebration of Disney music, animation and memories – a century in the making!

Your favorite characters and music from across the Walt Disney Animation Studios catalog come to life on the concert hall stage and screen to create a cinematic concert experience like never before. Performed by a live symphony orchestra, beloved songs and scores are combined into exciting new medleys and suites, creating an unexpected and thrilling journey of music and animation that only Disney can deliver.

This newly imagined concert takes you on a magic carpet ride through the most memorable song, score and movie moments of The Walt Disney Company, including “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” “Moana,” “Alice in Wonderland,” “Aladdin,” “The Jungle Book,” “Frozen,” “The Lion King,” “Fantasia,” “Encanto,” “Beauty and the Beast” and more.

Disney in Concert: The Sound of Magic is under the direction of an acclaimed creative team, including Creative Director Amy Tinkham, Music Director Giles Martin, and Arranger and Orchestrator Ben Foster.

Become part of the journey to discover Disney in Concert: The Sound of Magic touring across the UK in February and May 2026.

Tour Dates

February 2026

Friday 20th

Manchester Bridgewater Hall

Saturday 21st

Birmingham Symphony Hall

Tuesday 24th

Edinburgh Usher Hall

Wednesday 25th

York Barbican

Thursday 26th

Sheffield City Hall

Saturday 28th

London Eventim Apollo

May 2026

Wednesday 3rd

Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

Thursday 4th

Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

Comments