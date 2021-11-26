DIRTY DANCING Will Return to the West End Following its 2021 UK Tour

Dirty Dancing is making its West End return in a renewed version of the iconic story, following a sell-out 2021 UK and Ireland tour. The story of Baby and Johnny, featuring the hit songs 'Hungry Eyes', 'Hey! Baby', 'Do You Love Me?' and the heart stopping '(I've Had) The Time Of My Life', returns to London following two blockbuster West End runs, four hit UK tours, and multiple sensational international productions.

Exploding with heart-pounding music, breath-taking emotion and sensationally sexy dancing, see the hit film come to life before your eyes with this fantastic, emotional and triumphant live stage show.

Seen by millions across the globe, this worldwide smash tells the classic story of Baby and Johnny, two fiercely independent young spirits from different worlds, who come together in what will be the most challenging and triumphant summer of their lives.



Producer Karl Sydow said, We can't wait to bring this amazing show back to the West End, after dazzling audiences across the UK and Ireland. Now more than ever, theatre needs the excitement and joy that Dirty Dancing brings - you'll have the time of your life!

Featuring the original 1987 script by Eleanor Bergstein and directed by Federico Bellone (West Side Story, Milan; Sunset Boulevard, Milan), the creative team are completed by lighting designer Valerio Tiberi (Ghost the Musical, Italian national tour), sound designer Armando Vertullo (Jersey Boys, Italian national tour), supervising musical director Richard John (Legally Blonde, Savoy Theatre; Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Savoy Theatre), choreographer Austin Wilks (Dirty Dancing - The Classic Story on Stage, Piccadilly Theatre) and costume designer Jennifer Irwin (Royal New Zealand Ballet, Opening and Closing Ceremonies of the Sydney 2000 Olympic Games).

Dirty Dancing - The Classic Story On Stage originally opened at London's Aldwych Theatre in 2006 with a record-breaking advance, making it the fastest ever selling show in West End theatre history. The production then became the longest running show in the history of the Aldwych Theatre and played to over 2 million people during its triumphant five-year run.

Performances will run Wednesday 2nd February - Saturday 16th April 2022 at the Dominion Theatre.

