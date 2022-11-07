Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

DIANA: THE UNTOLD AND UNTRUE STORY Extends its Run at Pleasance

Due to royal demand the run has now been extended until Saturday 26th November.

Nov. 07, 2022 Â 
The brand-new show from harbingers of queer chaos Awkward Productions and Linus Karp, Diana: The Untold and Untrue Story has extended its London run at Pleasance Theatre. Combining drag, multimedia, audience interaction, puppetry and a lot of queer joy - this unique celebration of the people's princess is as hilarious as it is tasteless.

Due to royal demand the run has now been extended until Saturday 26th November, even more London audiences will have the chance to join Diana in heaven as she shares the untold and untrue tale of her extraordinary life. Told through comedy, the show highlights Diana's ground-breaking stances on social and queer issues as well as her speaking her (un)truth and breaking free from the Monarchy.

Fun, stupid, queer, surprising, and full of audience participation - you have never seen the Queen of Hearts like this.

While Karp will bring Diana to life as the only actor on stage, other members of the royal family will appear in multimedia videos, voice overs, as giant dolls and cardboard cutouts. Geri Allen (Footloose, UK Tour) will portray The Queen, Joseph Martin (Jeff Wayne's War of the Worlds) voices Prince Charles, and Zina Badran (Doctor Who, BBC) joins the cast to play God via interactive video clips.

Linus Karp comments, Creating this show has been the most joyful experience - we have laughed throughout the entire process and I am so excited to get to share my Diana with audiences. I have never known reactions like this from a project. Let Diana's reign commence!

The show follows previous productions how to live a jellicle life: life lessons from the 2019 hit movie musical 'cats' and Awkward Conversations With Animals I've F*cked, for which the creative team received critical acclaim:

Diana: The Untold and Untrue Story is created with support from Arts Council England, The Pleasance, Lighthouse Poole, Arts at the Old Fire Station, Oxford, Town & Gown, Cambridge, Acting Coach Scotland, Glasgow, Accidental Theatre, Belfast and NonSuch Studios, Nottingham.




Industry Classifieds


