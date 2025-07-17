DIALLED IN Brings Ustad Noor Bakhsh, Jaubi, and Amrit Kaur to London’s Barbican This October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Dialled In will return to the Barbican Centre on 3 October 2025 with a genre-spanning night of South Asian music and artistry, featuring performances by Ustad Noor Bakhsh, Jaubi, and Amrit Kaur. Tickets are on sale now.

Renowned for curating innovative lineups that center the South Asian diaspora, Dialled In’s latest event promises an evening of deep listening, cultural resonance, and sonic experimentation—bringing together three unique artists across generations and geographies.

Ustad Noor Bakhsh, the 80-year-old master of the benju from Balochistan, will make a rare UK appearance. Rooted in Baloch folk tradition, his music offers a raw, transcendent experience that has captivated international audiences since his touring debut in 2023.

Joining him is Jaubi, the instrumental ensemble from Lahore acclaimed for their blend of spiritual jazz, Hindustani classical music, and hip-hop. Following the release of their 2024 album A Sound Heart, the group returns to London with an expanded live setup.

Rounding out the lineup is North London singer-songwriter and sarangi player Amrit Kaur, whose soul-folk compositions blend Sikh spirituality with R&B and Punjabi folk influences. Her live sets have drawn acclaim across the UK festival circuit and industry support from the likes of Rick Rubin.

“This is easily one of the most exhilarating performances we’ve ever programmed,” shared the Dialled In team. “We’re proud to present live shows that consistently move the needle.”

The event follows Dialled In’s recent programming collaboration with Bradford 2025: UK City of Culture, continuing their mission to celebrate South Asian creative expression through dynamic and cross-generational showcases.

For tickets and more information, visit barbican.org.uk.