DEATH NOTE THE MUSICAL Adds Additional Performance

The new performance is on Tuesday 22 August at 2.30pm.

By: Jun. 07, 2023

After selling out its initial two performances at the London Palladium in under eight hours, the producers of Death Note the Musical have added an additional performance on Tuesday 22nd August at 2.30pm.

You can sign up for exclusive pre-sale access on www.Deathnotethemusical.co.uk and for LW theatre members.

Presale tckets on sale at 10am Thursday 8th June 2023

General on sale 11am Thursday 8th June 2023

Cast announced includes Frances Mayli McCan as Misa, Joaquin Pedro Valdes as Light and Dean John-Wilson as L with further cast to be announced soon.

Based on the best-selling Japanese manga series of the same name by Tsugumi Ohba and Takeshi Obata, this ground breaking musical (Winner Best Musical, Korea Musical Awards) has a score by Frank Wildhorn ('Jekyll & Hyde', 4 years on Broadway, 'Dracula', 'Bonnie & Clyde') with lyrics by Jack Murphy and book by Ivan Menchell.

It will be directed by Nick Winston and is produced by Carter Dixon McGill Production ('Chess in Concert', 'Kinky Boots in Concert', 'Treason the Musical in Concert') and Indie Theatrical.

Light Yagami, a bright but dissatisfied high school student in Tokyo comes across a discarded notebook owned by Ryuk, a mythological god of death. Discovering he can kill anyone by just writing their names in the supernatural notebook, Light takes justice into his own hands by filling the notebook with names of the nation's most wanted criminals. But a detective only known as 'L' is soon tracking him down...



