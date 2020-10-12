Courtney Act and Monét X Change Will Star in DEATH DROP at The Garrick Theatre

The production opens on 3 December 2020.

Murder can be such a Drag...! This brand new killer comedy, Death Drop, opening at the Garrick Theatre on 3 December 2020 is an historic West End first. Starring RuPaul's Drag Race superstars Courtney Act and Monét X Change, along with a full drag cast in this new hilarious murder mystery - this show is like nothing you've seen on the West End stage ever before! Tickets are on sale 10am Monday 12 October from www.deathdropplay.com

In what will be their West End debuts, Celebrity Big Brother winner and current star of ITV's Celebrity Karaoke Club, Courtney Act, will play the role of 80s pop sensation Shazza, starring alongside Monét X Change appearing as Summer Raines, a glamorous American weather girl living in London, in front of a socially-distanced theatre audience this festive season.

On announcing the show, Courtney Act says: "I can't wait to get back onto a stage in front of real people this Christmas and I especially can't wait to make my West End debut in Death Drop! It's such a hilarious show and it's just what we all need after months of being locked away. The Garrick Theatre, I'm coming for you!"

Monét X Change added: "Let's see, you have Monét X Change, Courtney Act, and a full cast of drag stars!? Ms. Thing, Death Drop is an absolutely brilliant show and I am super excited to perform it in London's fabulous West End!"

Starring alongside Courtney Act and Monét X Change are Kemah Bob, LoUis CYfer, Anna Phylactic, Holly Stars and Vinegar Strokes.

It's 1991 and a gaggle of guests gather on Tuck Island for a soirée like no other. The tension rises as the outrageous guests reveal their suspicious and sordid pasts, and one by one they sashay away, until at the last, nerve-shredding, side-splitting moment the surviving guests find out who-dunnit!

This rampant, raucous, ridiculous romp of a murder mystery has gallons of gags, and more twists and turns than a drag queens wig.

TuckShop is the UK's only specialist theatre production company devoted all things drag. In 2019 they presented Cinderella starring Baga Chipz, the UK's first ever all drag pantomime in the West End which sold out its run. They also produce drag events across the country, and are the UKs largest merchandise retailer for drag performers.

TuckShop Creative Director and Producer Christopher D. Clegg said: "We are very proud to present Death Drop this December at the Garrick! Bringing genuine drag to the West End on such a large scale, and in such a historic way has always been our goal with TuckShop. We have been developing this hilarious piece over the last year, and are delighted to be working with Trafalgar Theatre Productions to help this brand new piece of theatre find its legs, and then pop those legs in some large heels."

Trafalgar Theatre Productions, produces new and classic plays and musicals in London and internationally including the Lincoln Center Theater's award-winning The King and I at the London Palladium and now worldwide, The Rocky Horror Show worldwide, Peter Nichols' A Day in the Death of Joe Egg starring Toby Stephens, co-productions of The National Theatre's A Taste of Honey, Nine Night and the Australia and Asia tour of War Horse, Joshua Harmon's Admissions starring Alex Kingston, the Bush Theatre's Misty, new British musical Tom Morris' The Grinning Man and Apologia starring Stockard Channing at Trafalgar Studios.

The capacity at the Garrick Theatre has been reduced to comply with COVID-19 Secure guidelines for social distancing with robust risk mitigation in place. In addition to hand sanitation, face coverings and track and trace, other measures will include contactless tickets, temperature testing and the deep clean and sanitation of the theatre.

