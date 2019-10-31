Daily Mail reporter Baz Bamigboye has reported that a staged concert of Les Misérables starring Michael Ball, Alfie Boe and Matt Lucas Will Be Broadcast Live In UK/Ireland Cinemas on Dec2nd. Tickets go on sale Nov 4th via http://www.lemisconcert.com

Bring Him Home: a??@lesmisofficiala?? staged concert - stars a??@AlfieBoea?? & a??@mrmichaelballa?? -live into cinemas Dec2. Album & dvd releases via a??@UMusicuka?? early 2020. a??@CamMackLtda?? said staged concert to tour UK & overseas late 2020/2021 .Details tbc 2/2 pic.twitter.com/q4qHQY0uAG - Baz Bamigboye (@BazBam) October 31, 2019

For 16 weeks only, Cameron Mackintosh's production of Boublil and Schonberg's LES MISERABLES will star Michael Ball (Javert), Alfie Boe (Jean Valjean), Carrie Hope Fletcher (Fantine) and Matt Lucas (Thenardier) in a spectacular and intimate staging of the legendary concert previously seen in London at the Royal Albert Hall and The O2. Katy Secombe also joins to play Madame Thenardier and for three performances a week, the role of Jean Valjean will be played by John Owen-Jones.

With a cast and orchestra of over 65, the production is running from 10th August - 30th November 2019 at the Gielgud Theatre next door to the current home of LES MISERABLES at the Queen's Theatre.

Featuring the songs I Dreamed A Dream, Bring Him Home, One Day More and On My Own - this all-star staged concert is not to be missed.





