Composers Daniel and Laura Curtis to Introduce New Voices With Online Concert
On Monday, May 25, 2020 at 6:30 PM, composers Daniel and Laura Curtis will host a concert live on Facebook and YouTube. The concert aims to introduce emerging artists who will sing the composers work. Daniel said "After our concert supporting 'The Barn' theatre, we were sent a lot of messages about putting together another online concert featuring only new voices. Unfortunately we received way more submissions than we could fit in and we will most definitely look at repeating this format again in the future. Every artist involved is very different and insanely talented."
The concert features performances by:
Alice Mee-Bishop
Gracie Jayne Fitzgerald
Lydia Hague
Olivia Hallett
Kasia Howley
Jake James
Taylor Lawton
Ruth Lockwood
Jackie Pulford
Fraser Stainton
