Comedian Vittorio Angelone Brins Hammersmith Apollo Show, 2026 UK Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Vittorio Angelone has always denied any involvement in stand-up comedy or stand-up comedy related activities. Despite this, after two completely sold-out tours in 2023 and 2024 â€“ with over 100 packed-out shows â€“ heâ€™s heading back on the road. Touring the UK in early 2026 (16th Jan â€“ 29th March) with his brand new show you canâ€™t Say Nothing any moreâ€™ â€“ which he will debut at an already sold-out run at this yearâ€™s Edinburgh Fringe â€“ the 24-date tour will see Angelone play a massive London show at Hammersmithâ€™s Eventim Apollo on Friday 20th March 2026.

He is heading back to stages across the UK with a scintillating new hour of stand-up, reflecting on his upbringing in Belfast without the unrest experienced by his parentsâ€™ and grandparentsâ€™ generations, and the associated guilt and twisted jealousy that he didnâ€™t himself live through The Troubles. Join Vittorio as he considers whether comedians are obliged to be activists, and to be using their platform for good, whilst he inspects where the

proverbial pendulum is at in the Culture War and the related debate around offence in comedy.

The co-creator of Fin vs The Internet and co-host of Mike & Vittorioâ€™s Guide to Parenting podcast with fellow comedian Mike Rice, Vittorio is one of theÂ fastest-rising names in comedy, building a loyal and attractive following with stand-up clips and podcasts racking up millions of views. As seen on the internet unless your algorithm hasnâ€™t blessed you thusly.

Dubbed â€˜the kind of class act that makes this job look easyâ€™ (The Times) and following a 138-date sell-out world tour of his last show, the Best Newcomer nominee (2022) has already sold out his upcoming monthâ€™s run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival (Monkey Barrel 1, 7.35pm, 31st July â€“ 24th Aug), leading to two huge extra shows being announced due to

demand at Underbellyâ€™s McEwan Hall on Friday 8th and Friday 22nd August 2025, both at 11pm.Â

Vittorio Angelone is an Italian-Irish comedian from Belfast. He moved to London in 2014 to train as a classical musician, but started comedy in 2018 and has accelerated through the ranks at an anxiety-inducing rate. His debut solo show, Translations, was nominated for Best Newcomer at the Edinburgh Comedy Awards in 2022, and saw Angelone smoothly riff on the relationship between England and Ireland, drawing on his experiences of his own life since moving to London.

In 2023, he took Translations on a sell-out tour of the UK & Ireland, and released it as a self-produced special on YouTube, gaining over 150,000 views. It was also released on vinyl via Monkey Barrel Records. Following his Edinburgh Best Newcomer nomination in 2022, Angelone was nominated for Breakthrough Act at the Chortle Awards 2023, was a finalist at the Leicester Mercury Comedian of the Year 2023, regional finalist at the BBC New Comedy Awards 2023, and came 2nd place at the Edinburgh Comedy Poster Awards 2023. He is yet to win anything.