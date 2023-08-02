Comedian Laura Smyth Will Embark on Debut UK Tour

Tickets go on sale Friday 4 August.

By: Aug. 02, 2023

Comedian Laura Smyth is preparing to embark on her debut nationwide live tour in 2024 with her brand-new show Living My Best Life.

Tickets go on sale Friday 4th August and are available from Click Here.

Living My Best Life explores all aspects of modern life. Fresh from tour support for Jack Whitehall and Michelle de Swarte, this is her at her uncensored and ridiculous best. She has fun mugging off all the madness of parenting, childhood, school, marriage, social media, work, and chasing her dreams. In her own inimitable style, she gets to the truth of the human experience, treading the line between bluntness and warmth throughout. This show is a whistle stop tour of her life to date, including her journey into stand-up, full of anecdotes and observations as well as bare jokes. Ultimately, she is asking how 'living your best life' is actually achieved - heads up: it don't involve Instagram!

As a comedian Laura's TV appearances include Live At The Apollo (BBC Two), Frankie Boyle's New World Order (BBC Two), Jonathan Ross' Comedy Club (ITV1), Yesterday, Today and the Day Before (Comedy Central), Stand Up Sketch Show (ITV2)and As Yet Untitled (Dave). She will star in David Mitchell's Outsiders alongside Alan Davies, Roisin Conaty, Guz Khan, Judi Love and Chris McCausland when it airs on Dave and UKTV Play later this year.

 

She has also recorded her debut appearance on Cats Does Countdown as a panelist for Channel 4; Richard Osman's House of Games for BBC and will host the Southern Heat of the BBC New Comedy Awards 2023 which will be broadcast on BBC Three.

 

Laura can also be seen in Channel 4 digital series Funraisers and Captive Audience. Laura's appeared on multiple series of BBC Radio 4's The Now Show and hosts podcast Bang On It with Michelle de Swarte, which has been nominated for Best Comedy Podcast at the British Podcast Awards 2023.

 

A favourite on the live circuit, Laura has supported Jack Whitehall and Michelle de Swarte on tour and regularly plays the Comedy Arenas at Latitude, Reading and Leeds Festivals 

Laura Smyth said: “My first UK tour feels like it's coming at the right time - I'll be away during two school holidays! I hope everyone loves the show as much as I do! It's honest and funny and daft!”

Tour Dates

April 2024

04            Winchester                             ARC       

05            Maidstone                              Hazlitt Studio

12            Birmingham                            Glee Club (studio)

13            Bath                                        Rondo

19            Chelmsford                            Theatre Studio

25            Reading                                 South Street

26            Aldershot                                West End Centre

May 2024

02            Norwich                                  Arts Centre

03            Maidenhead                         Norden Farm

10            Hemel Hempstead                Old Town Hall

11            Cambridge                            Junction

12            Brighton                                  Komedia

17            Guildford                                G Live (Bellerby Studio)

18            Southend                               Palace Theatre (Dixon Studio)

23            Leeds                                      Wardrobe

24            Bristol                                       Hen & Chicken

25            Cardiff                                     Chapter Arts Centre – ON SALE SOON

               

June 2024

06            Newcastle                              The Stand

07            Salford                                    Lowry (Studio)

08            Liverpool                                Hot Water Comedy Club

14            Ashcroft                                  Arts Centre

15            London                                   Leicester Square Theatre




