Clive Owen, Jamie Glover, and More Join National Theatre's Upcoming Season

The National Theatre has announced further details and casting for previously announced shows in Director Rufus Norris' final season. The remaining South Bank shows under Rufus are all world premieres: Inter Alia in the Lyttelton and The Estate, The Land of the Living and End in the Dorfman theatre. The Dorfman is currently closed for urgent infrastructure work and reopens in June with the Connections Festival, which this year celebrates its 30th anniversary. Tickets for all four main stage shows are on sale to the public from Thursday 6 February 2025.

Rufus Norris, Director and Co-Chief Executive said, ‘I am delighted that the last four shows in my final season are all world premieres, including a debut play by extraordinary new writer Shaan Sahota. This cements a decade of work by National Theatre's New Work Department to champion and support new stories told by world-class theatre-makers. Telling bold new stories on our stages has always been a hallmark of the National Theatre and I am thrilled to end my tenure with a programme that reflects a rich and resonant range of perspectives'.

Kate Varah, Executive Director and Co-Chief Executive said, ‘We're thrilled that, after a period of temporary closure, the Dorfman will reopen this summer to host the landmark 30th anniversary of our flagship nationwide youth theatre programme Connections. Over the decades around 125,000 young people have taken part, giving young people firsthand experience in all aspects of staging and performing a new play. Connections has been instrumental in developing transferable skills and the ability to think creatively for the young people who have taken part. For 30 years, Connections alumni have forged careers across the creative industries as well as gained vital transferable skills for roles in wider sectors. So many within and outside of our sector have taken part – it's time to celebrate and look forward to more'.

Inter Alia

In the Lyttelton theatre, writer Suzie Miller and director Justin Martin reunite following their global phenomenon Prima Facie for the world premiere of Inter Alia, a searing examination of modern masculinity and motherhood. Jessica Parks is smart, compassionate, a true maverick at the top of her career as an eminent London Crown Court Judge. At work she's changing and challenging the system one case at a time. But behind the robe Jessica is a karaoke fiend, a loving wife and a supportive parent. While managing the impossible juggling act faced by every working mother, an event threatens to throw her life completely off balance. Can she hold her family upright? Cast includes previously announced Rosamund Pike (Saltburn) making her National Theatre debut alongside Jamie Glover (Waterloo Road) and Jasper Talbot (Redlands).

Directed by Justin Martin, who is joined by set and costume designer Miriam Buether, lighting designer Natasha Chivers, sound designers Ben and Max Ringham, video designer Willie Williams for Treatment Studio and casting directors Alastair Coomer CDG and Naomi Downham.

Playing in the Lyttelton theatre from 10 July to 13 September, with the press performance on Wednesday 23 July at 7pm.

Connections Festival

The Dorfman theatre will reopen in June in celebration of the 30th anniversary of Connections, the National Theatre's annual nationwide youth theatre programme with esteemed alumni including David Oyelowo, Rose Ayling-Ellis, Callum Scott Howells and Keira Knightley. The Connections Festival will take place from 24 to 28 June, with ten new plays being performed by ten youth theatre groups to represent talent from across the UK. Connections plays over the last three decades include those by Alice Birch, Chris Bush, James Graham and Lenny Henry to name a few.

The Estate

Following this is the world premiere of The Estate, the debut play by Shaan Sahota. Directed by Daniel Raggett (Accidental Death of an Anarchist), this new work is a razor-sharp exploration of family, power and the lies we tell about ourselves. When the leader of the opposition is forced to resign in a scandal, Angad Singh emerges as the favourite in his party's leadership contest. He could win, he could make history, he could really change things – as long as his sisters keep their mouths shut. Casting includes BAFTA winner Adeel Akhtar (Fool Me Once), with further casting to be announced.

Directed by Daniel Raggett, who is joined by set designer Chloe Lamford, costume designer Khadija Raza, lighting designer Jessica Hung Han Yun, sound designer Mike Winship and casting director Bryony Jarvis-Taylor.

Playing in the Dorfman theatre from 9 July to 23 August 2025, with the press performance on Thursday 17 July 2025 at 7pm.

The Land of the Living

The Land of the Living is a timely new play by David Lan, former Artistic Director of the Young Vic. Directed by Stephen Daldry (The Jungle, The Inheritance), it is about the shapeshifting nature of memory and morality. In Germany, 1945, Thomas is one of thousands of children stolen by the Nazis from Eastern Europe during WWII, and is now under the care of Ruth, a UN relief worker. Should she try to find his parents or leave him with those he's grown up with? The choice she makes will shape his life. Years later in London, 1990, Thomas visits Ruth. As they untangle the past, the decisions Ruth made as a very young woman are called powerfully into question. Casting includes previously announced Juliet Stevenson (The Doctor), who is joined by Atilla Akinci (Ghosts). Kate Duchêne (Hedda Gabler), Hubert Hanowicz (This is Going to Hurt), Caroline Loncq (The Protégé), Avital Lvova (Macbeth), Michael Marcus (The Inheritance), Anastasia Martin (Cold War) and Tom Wlaschiha (Game of Thrones). Further casting to be announced.

Directed by Stephen Daldry, who is joined by set designer Miriam Buether, lighting designer James Farncombe, sound designer Gareth Fry, composer Paul Englishby and casting director Naomi Downham.

Playing in the Dorfman theatre from 9 September to 1 November 2025, with the press performance on Thursday 18 September 2025 at 7pm.

End

In November, following the critically acclaimed plays Beginning and Middle, playwright David Eldridge returns to the National Theatre with End, the final play in his trilogy exploring love and relationships. Lyric Hammersmith Theatre Artistic Director Rachel O'Riordan (Romeo and Julie) directs this touching and funny play on a life well lived. Alfie and Julie's love story has been one of music, laughter and heartache. On one early morning in June, they must write their ending. Full cast includes Clive Owen (Closer) and Saskia Reeves (Slow Horses).

Director Rachel O'Riordan will be joined by set and costume designer Gary McCann, lighting designer Sally Ferguson, sound designer Donato Wharton, intimacy director Bethan Clark and casting director Alastair Coomer CDG.

Playing in the Dorfman theatre from 13 November 2025, with the press performance on Thursday 20 November 2025 at 7pm.

National Theatre Learning

Public Record, a new Public Acts production celebrating the musical heritage and exciting future of Sunderland and featuring more than 100 community performers, professional musicians and dancers, takes place from 25 to 27 April at The Fire Station in Sunderland in partnership with Sunderland Culture and Sunderland Empire. National Theatre Director of Public Acts Emily Lim teams up with co-director and choreographer Dan Canham, composer and musical director Ross Millard (The Futureheads) and writer Stewart Pringle to transform The Fire Station into a recording studio to create a new album about the city; a portrait of the city told through its people. Tickets are on sale now.

Marking its tenth anniversary, the National Theatre's Drama Teacher Conference takes place on 20–21 February at the Lowry in Salford. The conference brings together drama teachers from across the UK to enhance their skills and take part in workshops and talks with leading professionals across the creative industry, including Alecky Blythe, Complicité and Shakespeare North. Applications for teachers to take part are now open.

