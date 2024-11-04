Cirque Du Soleil Adds Extra Shows For CORTEO at London's Royal Albert Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Due to unprecedented demand, Cirque du Soleil have added a further 18 shows for its fast-selling spellbinding production, Corteo. Opening at the Royal Albert Hall on 9 January, the limited series of shows must close on 2 March 2025, with pre-sale tickets for the additional performances available now via Cirque Club. Tickets will be on sale to the general public from 8am on Friday 8 November via the Cirque du Soleil website. A wholly unique production, the arrival of Corteo will see the Royal Albert Hall reconfigured in a seating arrangement that has never been seen before at the venue. Featuring a stage that splits the hall into two halves, the show is directed by Daniele Finzi Pasca, and first premiered in Montreal under the Big Top in April 2005. Since its creation, the Corteo has amazed over 11 million spectators, in 22 countries, on 4 continents. Corteo will be presented at the Royal Albert Hallfrom 9 January 2025.

Corteo, which means cortege in Italian, is a joyous procession, a festive parade imagined by a clown. The show brings together the passion of the actor with the grace and power of the acrobat to plunge the audience into a theatrical world of fun, comedy and spontaneity situated in a mysterious space between heaven and earth.



The clown's dreamlike imagination pictures his own funeral taking place in a carnival atmosphere, watched over by quietly caring angels. Juxtaposing the large with the small, the ridiculous with the tragic and the magic of perfection with the charm of imperfection, the show highlights the strength and fragility of the clown, as well as his wisdom and kindness, to illustrate the portion of humanity that is within each of us. The music turns lyrical and playful carrying Corteothrough a timeless celebration in which illusion teases reality.



In a Cirque du Soleil first, the stage is central in the arena and divides the venue from the Royal Albert Hall's organ in a straight line to the door 6 entrance, with each half of the audience facing the other half, giving a unique perspective not only of the show, but also a performer's eye view of the audience. An atmosphere like never seen before in Cirque du Soleil shows, nor anything previously seen at the Royal Albert Hall. The set curtains, inspired by the Eiffel Tower, and the central curtains, which were hand painted, give a grandiose feel to the stage. This sets the tone for the poetry of Corteo. It is also the heaviest show that Cirque du Soleil has bought to the Royal Albert Hall, suspending a massive 67 tonnes from the grid (equal to the weight of 11 elephants hanging from the ceiling).



Cirque du Soleil started its much-loved annual residency at the Royal Albert Hall in 1996, and is now a staple of the entertainment calendar in London, as the famous venue becomes a permanent big top for over two months each year.

ADDITIONAL PERFORMANCES

Friday 14 February – 3:30PM, 7:30PM

Saturday 15 February – 11:30AM, 3:30PM, 7:30PM

Thursday 20 February – 3:30PM, 7:30PM

Saturday 22 February – 11:30AM, 3:30PM, 7:30PM

Sunday 23 February – 1:30PM, 5:30pm

Tuesday 25 February – 7:30PM

Friday 28 February – 3:30PM, 7:30PM

Saturday 1 March – 11:30AM, 3:30PM, 7:30PM

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets for the additional performances of Corteo at London's Royal Albert Hall are available online exclusively to Club Cirque members starting today at 10am.

For free subscription, visit clubcirque.com.

General on-sale starts on Friday 8 November at 8am at cirquedusoleil.com/corteo

About Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group

Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group is a world leader in live entertainment. Building on four decades of pushing the boundaries of the imagination, the Company brings its creative approach to a large variety of entertainment forms, such as multimedia productions, immersive experiences, and special events. Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group celebrates 40 years of defying reality, defining entertainment, and illuminating the world through art and creativity. Since its creation in 1984, more than 400 million people have been inspired on 6 continents and 86 countries. The Canadian company now employs more than 4000 employees, including 1200 artists from 80 different nationalities. For more information about Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, please visit cirquedusoleil.com.

