Christine Allado, Fra Fee, and Wendi Peters Join the Cast of THE CLOCKMAKER'S DAUGHTER - IN CONCERT

Christine Allado, Fra Fee and Wendi Peters head up the all-star cast of the concert performance of Webborn and Finn's new British musical The Clockmaker's Daughter.

Reprising their roles from the celebrated studio cast recording, Christine Allado (Hamilton) and Fra Fee (The Ferryman) are joined by Wendi Peters (Coronation Street, Salad Days) to head up the cast for a concert performance of the acclaimed new British musical The Clockmaker's Daughter on Sunday 16th June at Cadogan Hall. Also returning to their roles are Lauren James Ray (Wicked), Graham Hoadly (Mary Poppins) with further casting still to be announced.

Set in the fictional Irish town of Spindlewood, The Clockmaker's Daughter is a musical faerytale built around themes of prejudice, discrimination, animosity and a fear of the unknown. Like most towns of age, Spindlewood has its traditions. But no practice, custom or old wives' warning is so firmly adhered to as 'The Turning of the Key'.

The original studio album was produced by David Ball Productions and Auburn Jam Records. The concert performance will be conducted by Michael Webborn and direted by Mark Hedges.

Tickets: £45, £35, £25, £20 (concessions for senior citizens & students)

Available online at www.cadoganhall.com

via Box Office 020 7730 4500

https://cadoganhall.com/whats-on/the-clockmakers-daughter-in-concert/





