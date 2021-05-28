Christina Bennington, Jordan Luke Gage, Jodie Steele, and More Will Lead HEATHERS THE MUSICAL at The Theatre Royal Haymarket

Leading the cast in the highly celebrated return of Heathers the Musical in the West End is Christina Bennington (Bat Out Of Hell) in the role of high school geek Veronica Sawyer and Jordan Luke Gage (& Juliet) as the dark and moody teen, Jason Dean (JD).

In the eponymous roles of 'The Heathers' is returning cast member Jodie Steele (Six) with her critically acclaimed portrayal of 'mega bitch' Heather Chandler, alongside Bobbie Little (Jesus Christ Superstar) as Heather Duke and Frances Mayli McCann (Evita) as Heather McNamara.

They are joined by Lauren Ward (Fleming/Veronica's Mother), Madison Swan (Martha), Simon Bailey (Ram's Dad/Big Bud Dean/Coach), Joaquin Pedro Valdes (Ram Sweeney) and Steven Serlin (Kurt's Dad/Veronica's Dad/Principle Gowan).

Produced by Bill Kenwright and Paul Taylor-Mills, this high-octane black-comedy rock musical, based on one of the greatest cult teen films of all time, starring Winona Ryder and Christian Slater, is back with a bang! It will return to the Theatre Royal Haymarket for a strictly limited 12 week season from 21 June - 11 September 2021, with press night on Monday 28 June.

Further casting for the West End run will be announced in due course.

Westerberg High's Veronica Sawyer is just another nobody dreaming of a better day. But when she joins the beautiful and impossibly cruel Heathers, her dreams of popularity may finally come true. Mysterious teen rebel JD teaches her that it might kill to be a nobody, but it is murder being a somebody.

The award-winning writing team, Laurence O'Keefe and Kevin Murphy's hit musical adaptation enjoyed successful runs in Los Angeles and New York; the UK productions are directed by acclaimed its original off-Broadway director, Andy Fickman. Choreography is by Thriller Live's Gary Lloyd, design by David Shields, lighting by Ben Cracknell and sound by Dan Samson.

Heathers the Musical previously enjoyed two record-breaking seasons, launching at London's The Other Palace and transferring to the Theatre Royal Haymarket in 2018. In parallel to the show's return to the West End, the musical will also embark on its first tour of the UK and Ireland, in a separate production and cast, opening at Leeds Grand Theatre on 28 July 2021.

Website: https://www.heathersthemusical.com/