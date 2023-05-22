Choirs Have the Opportunity to Join The Barricade Boys in London's West End and Cardiff

Talented vocalists are being offered the opportunity to perform on stage with internationally acclaimed musical group The Barricade Boys.

Youth Choirs and Youth Theatre Companies with 30 brilliant young people aged 8-15 are urged to apply to be considered to support the musical theatre supergroup with their two special headline shows at London's Adelphi Theatre on Tuesday October 17 and St David's Hall, Cardiff on Thursday November 16.

The former Les Mis stars promise the ultimate feelgood concerts - packed with songs from the greatest musicals of all time plus some classic pop, rock, Motown and swing... all delivered with a unique Barricade Boys' twist.

Any choirs interested should head to www.mavencasting.com/barricadeboys for more information.

Starring past performers from the global theatrical sensation that is LES MISERABLES, The Barricade Boys - who are Kieran Brown, Scott Garnham, Craig Mather and Simon Schofield - have entertained fans around the world since they formed in 2015.

They recently returned from a hugely successful tour of the USA which followed a string of critically acclaimed performances at home and abroad with British stage legends Michael Ball, Alfie Boe and Elaine Paige - among many others - singing the band's praises.

Speaking about the choir search, Scott said: "We are thrilled to announce this exciting opportunity for local talent to join us on stage for our West End Party.

"We believe in nurturing and celebrating the talent within our communities, and we can't wait to witness the exceptional vocal abilities that our search will undoubtedly uncover. This collaboration promises to be an unforgettable experience for all involved, and we look forward to creating magic together!"

Scott and Simon established The Barricade Boys with the aim of creating a night at the musicals like no other. From the heart-wrenching emotion of LES MISERABLES to the toe-tapping harmonies of The Jersey Boys, The Barricade Boys' shows are filled with powerhouse vocal harmonies and sensational dance routines.

And it's not just about the music - these four superstar performers also share hilarious and inspiring stories from their time on stage touring the world and in some of the biggest shows in the West End, including Wicked, Billy Elliot, The Phantom Of The Opera, The Sound Of Music, Joseph And The Technicolor Dreamcoat and more.

Choirs must submit their entries by June 30 and tickets are on sale now from www.cuffeandtaylor.com