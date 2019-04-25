Chizzy Akudolu and Laura Baldwin Will Host The Next WAITRESS Cast Album Karaoke Night On 8 May

The hosts of the next Waitress London Cast Album Karaoke Night have been announced today. Laura Baldwin, who plays Dawn in the show, will host the post-show event alongside actress Chizzy Akudolu (Holby City, Strictly Come Dancing) on Wednesday 8 May. Audience members can sign up before the show for the chance to sing one minute of any song from Waitress - live on stage at the Adelphi and accompanied by the show's musical director Katharine Woolley.

The fourth Cast Album Karaoke Night will be in partnership with WhatsOnStage, audience members who sign up before the show to sing a number from Waitress at the karaoke event will also be auditioning in front of a top West End casting director for the chance to win a cameo role - for one night only - in the smash hit musical.

Chizzy Akudolu is best known for her role as Mo Effanga on BBC's Holby City. Other television credits include BBC's Eastenders, Death In Paradise, Shakespeare And Hathaway, Tracey Breaks The News, Silent Witness, Mongrels, Twenty Twelve, Unzipped with Miranda Hart. Chizzy's film credits include County Lines (Two Birds Entertainment/Loupe Films); In The Loop (BBC Films); Dustbin Baby (Kindle Entertainment); The Most Unromantic Man In The World (Burning Vision Entertainment). As well as television and film, Chizzy's extensive theatre credits include Edmond de Bergerac (Birmingham Repertory Theatre/ UK Tour); The Rec Room (Soho Theatre); Script Slam (Soho Theatre); King Of The Castle (Tell Tarra) The Vagina Monologues (UK Tour); Mixt Nutz (Guilded Balloon); Soho Script Slam, Ready, Steady, Write, The Weave (Soho Theatre); Club V, The Best of Funny Black Women on the Edge (Theatre Royal Stratford East); Blaggers (Aarawak Moon); BBC Talent Urban Sketch Showcase (BBC) and Common Threads (Gwent Theatre).

Waitress celebrated its official opening night on 7 March and the Tony-nominated musical by Sara Bareilles is now booking to 19 October.

London's brand-new smash hit musical comedy Waitress stars the sensational Katharine McPhee (Scorpion, Smash) as Jenna, a Waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams her way out of a loveless marriage. When a hot new doctor arrives in town, life gets complicated. With the support of her workmates Becky and Dawn, Jenna overcomes the challenges she faces and finds that laughter, love and friendship can provide the perfect recipe for happiness.

Brought to life by a ground breaking, female-led creative team, the hit show features an original score by 7-time Grammy nominee Sara Bareilles (Love Song, Brave), a book by acclaimed screenwriter Jessie Nelson (I Am Sam) and direction by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus (Pippin, Finding Neverland) and choreography by Lorin Latarro. The production is currently touring the US and has also announced it will have its Australian premiere in 2020 at the Sydney Lyric Theatre.

Alongside Katharine McPhee as Jenna, Waitress stars Jack McBrayer as Ogie, Marisha Wallace as Becky, Laura Baldwin as Dawn, Peter Hannah as Earl, David Hunter as Dr. Pomatter and Shaun Prendergast as Old Joe.

On its Broadway opening, Waitress was nominated for four Outer Critics' Circle Awards, including Outstanding New Broadway Musical; two Drama League Award Nominations, including Outstanding Production of a Broadway or Off-Broadway Musical; six Drama Desk Nominations, including Outstanding Musical; and four Tony Award Nominations, including Best Musical.





