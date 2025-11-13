Chicos Mambo's TUTU to Return to the Peacock Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This coming February, Chicos Mambo’s award-winning show TUTU will return to the Peacock Theatre, Sadler’s Wells Home of Dance and Entertainment in the West End, eighteen months on from its acclaimed and hugely popular London debut.

Incredible dance skills and inventive parody intertwine in this family-friendly, gender norm-defying dance extravaganza featuring an all-male cast of six dancers decked out in flamboyant costumes, from ducks to divas. Created by Artistic Director of the company, Philippe Lafeuille, TUTU lovingly mocks ballet’s most classical outfit, while the performers skilfully parody more than 40 characters, covering everything from classical ballet to contemporary dance. Audiences are treated to a hip-hop version of Swan Lake and a clumsy take on Dirty Dancing as the cast twists expectations, while maintaining the highest level of performance.

TUTU has toured the world for the past decade, playing to packed audiences, receiving rave reviews and winning numerous awards, including audience choice award in the “Dance” category at the 50th Avignon’s Festival OFF, and the audience award at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.