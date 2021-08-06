Casting Announced for WHAT'S NEW PUSSYCAT? Premiering at Birmingham Rep; Check Out New Rehearsal Photos!

Today the full cast and creative team has been announced for the highly anticipated, brand new musical, What's New Pussycat? An exclusive first look video and images of the cast in rehearsals have also been released today.

Freely inspired by the novel The History of Tom Jones, A Foundling, this romantic musical comedy reimagines Fielding's classic tale in London's swinging sixties and sets the story to the iconic hit music of Sir Tom Jones. Written by the Tony Award winning Joe DiPietro (Memphis The Musical), with a stellar creative team including director Luke Sheppard and legendary choreographer Dame Arlene Phillips, get ready for music, mods and rocking romance when the show enjoys its world premiere at The REP from 8 October - 14 November.

The cast will include Dominic Andersen as Tom Jones, Bronté Barbé as Mary Western, Ashley Campbell as Mr Partridge, Julius D'Silva as Lord Allworthy, Rebekah Hinds as The Girl in the Polka Dot Dress, Harry Kershaw as William Blifil, Kelly Price as Lady Bellaston and Melanie Walters as Mrs Western. Tom Francis, Naomi Katiyo, Lemuel Knights, David Mairs-McKenzie, Lisa Mathieson, Fallon Mondlane, Jena Pandya, Nathan Rigg, Owen Saward and Carrie Willis will make up the ensemble.

The full creative team has also been announced today. The show will be directed by Luke Sheppard, whose most recent production - the acclaimed & Juliet - has taken the West End by storm and won 3 Olivier Awards and 6 Whatsonstage Awards. He will be joined by choreographer and former Strictly Come Dancing judge, Dame Arlene Phillips DBE. The full world class creative team includes; Matt Brind (Musical Supervisor/Orchestrator); Jon Bausor (Set Design); Janet Bird (Costume Design); Akhila Krishnan (Video Design); Gareth Owen (Sound Design); Howard Hudson (Lighting Design); Annelie Powell CDG (Casting Director); Dale White (Associate Choreographer); Priya Patel Appleby (Assistant Director); and Josh Sood (Musical Director).

What's New Pussycat? is set to the soundtrack of Sir Tom Jones' greatest hit songs: Green, Green Grass of Home, It's Not Unusual, Leave Your Hat On, Delilah, Mama Told Me Not To Come, Sex Bomb and, of course, What's New Pussycat?

Presented by Birmingham Repertory Theatre in association with Flody Suarez, Joshua Andrews and Stuart Galbraith from Kilimanjaro Theatricals. Donna Munday will Executive Produce.