Casting Announced For SHE LOVES ME at Sheffield Theatres

Sheffield Theatres today announces the cast for its Christmas musical She Loves Me at the Crucible Theatre from Saturday 11 December 2021 - Saturday 15 January 2022.

Directed by Sheffield Theatres' Artistic Director Robert Hastie, the cast includes: Adele Anderson playing Head Waiter (Fascinating Aïda), Lewis Cornay playing Arpad Laszlo (John and Jen, The Book of Mormon), Andy Coxon playing Steven Kodaly (Curtains, West Side Story), Marc Elliott playing Ladislav Sipos (The Girl on the Train, Macbeth), Kaisa Hammarlund playing Ilona Ritter (Fun Home, Sweet Charity), Karl Seth playing Zoltan Maraczek (Annie Get Your Gun, The Kite Runner), David Thaxton playing Georg Nowack (The Phantom Of The Opera, Passion), and Alex Young playing Amalia Balash (Guys and Dolls, Standing at the Sky's Edge).



The Ensemble includes: Zac Adlam (Cinderella), Michael Anderson (The Sound of Music), Kamau Davis (Sleeping Beauty), Lawrence Guntert (Cabaret, also Dance Captain and Assistant Choreographer for She Loves Me), Samantha Hull (Guys and Dolls), Esme Laudat

(Hairspray) and Gleanne Purcell-Brown (Curtains).

Amalia and Georg work together in a parfumerie in a picturesque Hungarian town. Constantly clashing, the two colleagues are at odds on the shop floor. But they do have one thing in common. They've both answered a lonely hearts advert and now live for the letters they exchange, unaware of the identity of their true loves. As they count down the shopping days to Christmas, love and snowflakes are in the air.

From the songwriters of Fiddler on the Roof, and the writer of Cabaret, and based on the story that inspired You've Got Mail. A glorious romantic comedy musical, She Loves Me will warm even the chilliest of winter evenings.

Robert Hastie, Artistic Director of Sheffield Theatres and Director of She Loves Me said:



"Our Christmas musical this year promises to be a glorious, heart-warming swirl of festive joy. It's a classic story of true love flourishing where you least expect it, set amid the bustle of December shoppers. We can't wait to present you with a Christmas treat featuring new and familiar faces on the Crucible stage this winter."

Returning to the Crucible is Alex Young, following her starring role in 2019's Christmas musical Guys and Dolls, as well as leading roles in Coriolanus and Standing At The Sky's Edge. Karl Seth returns to Sheffield following his role in the 2016 Christmas musical Annie Get Your Gun. Also returning is Samantha Hull, having performed in Guys and Dolls and The Wizard of Oz, and Adele Anderson, after touring with Fascinating Aïda to the Crucible in 2019.

Zac Adlam, Michael Anderson, Lewis Cornay, Andy Coxon, Kamau Davis, Marc Elliott, Lawrence Guntert, Kaisa Hammarlund, Esme Laudat, Gleanne Purcell-Brown and David Thaxton all make their Crucible debut.



She Loves Me will be at the Crucible Theatre from Saturday 11 December 2021 - Saturday 15 January 2022. Tickets are available from sheffieldtheatres.co.uk.