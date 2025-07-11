Cast Set for Mischief's CHRISTMAS CAROL GOES WRONG in the West End

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



With only 167 days until Christmas, Mischief has revealed the complete cast for their new festive fiasco, Christmas Carol Goes Wrong. West End performances begin at the Apollo Theatre in the West End on 6 December 2025 following a UK tour that kicks off in Salford.

Turning this Christmas classic into chaos are: Matt Cavendish as Max, Daniel Fraser as Chris, Sasha Frost as Sandra, Chris Leask as Trevor, Henry Lewis as Robert, Jonathan Sayer as Dennis, Greg Tannahill as Jonathan, and Nancy Zamit and Dumile Sibanda will share the role of Annie. The understudies are: Alex Bird, Will Bishop, Siobhan Cha Cha, Colm Gleeson and Ashley Tucker.

Since going on sale in March 2025, over 50% of tickets are now sold for the show’s seven week run in the West End. The Apollo Theatre Box Office have confirmed that 92 Carols, 14 (tiny) Tims, 10 Holly/Hollies and 1 Noel have already booked to see the show. Producers are hopeful that a Fezziwig will book soon.

This brand-new Goes Wrong comedy brings the chaos and humour of the Cornley Amateur Drama Society back to the stage. Written by original Mischief members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields, the production also marks the return of director Matt DiCarlo, following critical claim for his West End directorial debut with The Comedy about Spies.

Christmas Carol Goes Wrong will run at the Apollo Theatre, Shaftesbury Avenue for a limited 7 week run from Saturday 6 December 2025 – Sunday 25 January 2026 with a Gala Performance on Sunday 14 December 2025 at 5pm.

The show will embark on a short UK Tour from 2 November 2025, opening at the Lowry in Salford before visiting the Cheltenham Everyman Theatre, the Wales Millennium Centre in Cardiff, and Theatre Royal Bath, ahead of its West End run. The tour will then continue to crash its way around the UK until March 2026, with further dates at Nottingham Theatre Royal, the Aylesbury Waterside Theatre, the Edinburgh Festival Theatre, King’s Theatre Glasgow and finally the Marlowe Theatre in Canterbury, where the run concludes on 1 March 2026.

The Cornley crew battle miscommunication, delays to their set, actors missing in action and a growing feud over who will play the lead. It’s sure to be a disastrous take on the much-loved classic Christmas story of Ebeneezer Scrooge. Will Cornley finally change their ways, or will their misfortunes wreak havoc yet again?