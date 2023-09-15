Cast Set For PASSING at the Park Theatre

Performances run Wednesday 1 – Saturday 25 November 2023.

Following critically acclaimed productions at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and Seven Dials Playhouse, Want the Moon Theatre will make its Park Theatre debut with their heartfelt and insightful family drama Passing. In celebration of Diwali, Passing is a tender one-room comedy exploring Indian family heritage and the ideologies around self-acceptance through learning. Following the story of Rachel, a young mixed-race woman who feels detached from her identity and upbringing, Passing will shine a light on the biracial experience of today. 

Known for her roles as Carmen in CBBC’S Tracey Beaker Returns, and Mimi in BBC’s Our Girl, Amy-Leigh Hickman (You, Netflix; East is East, National Theatre) will play Rachel Singh, who plans a Diwali party for her Indian grandfather after he falls ill, in an attempt to reignite his family’s culture and heritage. Passing presents a uniquely Hindu story on stage, showcasing the Hindu experience in the UK, which is underrepresented on stage. This world premiere explores the notion that cultural heritage can be lost through the generations, and the urgency to keep that heritage alive. 

Joining Hickman on stage are soap stars Bhasker Patel (Emmerdale, ITV; Silence, Donmar Warehouse) and Catherine Cusack (Finding Neverland, Mirimax; Spring Awakening, Almeida Theatre). Alongside them are Jack Flammiger (COPS, Southwark Playhouse; Jury Duty Live, Theatre Deli) and recent graduate from Guildhall School of Music and Drama, Kishore Walker (The Boys Are Kissing, Theatre 503; Doctors, BBC One). With music, food, and even board games, Passing promises to push the Singh family to the limits, challenging the politely restrained appearance they are desperate to maintain around others. 

Produced by Want the Moon Theatre, founders of the company Dan Sareen and Ellen Harris strive to develop and diversify traditional theatre audiences with their work. Their debut production Other People’s Teeth was performed at Brighton Fringe, Edinburgh Festival Fringe, and Playmill 18 at the King’s Head Theatre in 2018 after the company was formed since all meeting and graduating from Leeds University. 

Director, Imy Wyatt Corner comments, I’m so thrilled to be working on a show which explores the joyous complexities of a multi-generational mixed white and Asian family like my own. Seeing this represented on stage in the style of a traditional family comedy drama is still quite rare and Passing feels like an important reclamation of a traditional form. Passing deals with difficult familial issues with Ayckbourn-esque comedy and I hope this production will really pull through the profound heart and love at its core.




