Cast Set For MARY PAGE MARLOWE at the The Old Vic

The Old Vic has announced the full cast and further creative team for the UK premiere of Pulitzer Prize-winning Tracy Letts’ play Mary Page Marlowe. Directed by Old Vic Artistic Director Matthew Warchus, Mary Page Marlowe will play from 23 Sep–01 Nov, with press night on Wed 08 Oct.

90 minutes, 70 years, 11 scenes, 5 Marys and one extraordinary life: Mary Page Marlowe is a vivid, time-jumping mosaic of one woman’s life.

Joining the previously announced Academy Award winner Susan Sarandon (Dead Man Walking, Thelma & Louise), and Academy Award nominee Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie, Matilda the Musical), are:

Daniella Arthur-Kennedy (professional stage debut) as Lorna, Eden Epstein (Leopoldstadt, Broadway) as Roberta Marlowe, Clare Hughes (Ladies in Black) as Wendy Gilbert, Gilbert Kyem Jnr (Rivals) as Ben, Melanie La Barrie (Hadestown, West End) as Nurse, Rosy McEwen (Blue Jean) as Mary Page Marlowe, Kingsley Morton (The Addams Family, UK Tour) as Connie, Hugh Quarshie (Star Wars: The Phantom Menace) as Andy, Ronan Raftery (Obituary) as Dan, Paul Thornley (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, West End/Broadway) as Ray, Lauren Ward (Matilda the Musical, West End/Broadway) as Shrink, Noah Weatherby (Too Much) as Ed Marlowe, Alisha Weir (Matilda the Musical) as Mary Page Marlowe, and Eleanor Worthington-Cox (Next to Normal, West End) as Mary Page Marlowe. The role of Louis will be shared by Felix Anderson, Griffin Ashton and Dexter Pulling.

Further creative team is also announced today with Set & Costume by Rob Howell, Lighting by Hugh Vanstone, Sound by Simon Baker, Casting by Jim Carnahan CSA and Sam Stevenson CDG, Children’s Casting by Amy Beadel CDG, Dialect by Penny Dyer and Voice by Charlie Hughes D’Aeth. Lilac Yosiphon is the Associate Director, Associate Sound by Emma Laxton, Associate Costume by Lucy Gaiger, Wigs, Hair & Make-Up Supervisor by Campbell Young Associates.

Tickets are on sale now.