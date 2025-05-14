Cast Set For GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY at The Old Vic

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Old Vic has announced the full cast for the return of the Tony and Olivier Award-winning Girl from the North Country, following its world premiere at the theatre in 2017. Written and directed by Conor McPherson with music and lyrics by Bob Dylan, Girl from the North Country will play from 24 June to 23 August 2025, with a press performance on Wednesday 09 July.

The company of actors and musicians include those reprising their roles from the award-winning productions in the West End and on Broadway.

The full cast announced today is: Colin Bates (Girl from the North Country, West End/Broadway) as Gene Laine; Katie Brayben (Tammy Faye, Almeida/Broadway) as Elizabeth Laine; Colin Connor (Girl from the North Country, UK & Ireland tour) as Nick Laine; David Ganly (The Cherry Orchard, Donmar/Broadway) as Mr Burke; Steffan Harri (Shrek the Musical, UK & Ireland tour) as Elias Burke; Frankie Hart (Girl from the North Country, UK tour) as Ensemble; Ryan Heenan (Back to the Future, West End) as Ensemble; Justina Kehinde (How to Fight Loneliness, Park Theatre) as Marianne Laine; Teddy Kempner (Cabaret, West End) as Mr Perry; Graham Kent (Wicked, West End) as Ensemble; Nichola MacEvilly (Girl from the North Country, UK, US & Ireland tour) as Ensemble; Sifiso Mazibuko (A Good House, Royal Court/Bristol Old Vic) as Joe Scott; Eugene McCoy (Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812, Donmar) as Reverend Marlowe; Chris McHallem (Girl from the North Country, UK tour) as Dr Walker; Maria Omakinwa (Sylvia, The Old Vic) as Mrs Neilsen; David Tarkenter (The Motive and the Cue, National Theatre/West End) as Ensemble; Rebecca Thornhill (The Score, West End) as Mrs Burke; Lydia White (Matilda, West End) as Katherine Draper.

Following its critically acclaimed and sell out world premiere run at The Old Vic, Girl from the North Country transferred to the West End in 2017. The musical opened on Broadway in 2020 and has since had multiple international productions, including in Canada and Australia, major tours across the US, UK and Ireland and a revival in the West End in 2019. This will mark the musical's return to where it all began.

Conor McPherson, Writer and Director of Girl from the North Country, said: ‘We're delighted to have assembled this brilliant cast for Girl from the North Country as we return to The Old Vic — our spiritual home where it all began. Many of our cast are returning to roles they performed in the West End, on Broadway, in Canada, and on tour in Ireland and UK. I couldn't be more thrilled to see them bring these characters to life again and to hear their stunning voices perform the timeless songs of Bob Dylan. We are also excited to welcome some absolutely incredible new performers and I can't wait to welcome audiences back to The Old Vic very soon.'

Following its world premiere in 2017, Girl from the North Country returns to The Old Vic for a strictly limited run.

It's 1934 and, with life on a knife edge, the community of Duluth are battling their way through the Great Depression. Amongst the dust and the hardship, a group of wayward travellers find each other — experiencing love, loss, life and everything in between, in a local guesthouse filled with music, hope and soul.

With a company of 23 actors and musicians, award-winning playwright Conor McPherson beautifully weaves the iconic songbook of Bob Dylan into this smash hit show.

Don't miss your final chance to see this multi-Tony and Olivier Award winner as it returns to where it all began, for nine weeks only.

