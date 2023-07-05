Cast Revealed For SPIRAL at Jermyn Street Theatre

After a critically acclaimed run at Park Theatre, Spiral returns to the stage at Jermyn Street Theatre with a cast that comprises Rebecca Crankshaw (Dismissed – Soho Theatre, Everything That Rises Must Dance - Complicité) as Gill, Abigail Hood (Monster - Park Theatre - Offie nominated Best Lead Performance, That Face - Royal Court Theatre) as Leah, Jasper Jacob (A Woman of No Importance - Haymarket Theatre, Futurists, Pravda - National Theatre) as Tom and Kevin Tomlinson (Monster- Park Theatre - Offie nominated Best New Play, The Ragged Child - Royal and Derngate Theatre) as Mark.

This thrilling contemporary drama, which runs from 2 -19 August, tells the story of a missing teenager – and parents searching for answers. Struggling to cope with the disappearance of their teenage daughter, Tom and Gill’s marriage is left in tatters. In an attempt to numb his pain, Tom makes a decision that has an irrecoverable and unexpected impact on their lives and the lives of those closest to them.

Exploring the human need to cling to another person, no matter what the cost. Spiral poses the questions, What happens when trust breaks down? Can other people save us? Or must we save ourselves?

In the Summer of 2022 Veritas Theatre Company's production Monster - also written by Abigail Hood and directed by Kevin Tomlinson - played at the Park Theatre for a month and was nominated for three Offies (Best New Play, Best Leading Performance in a play, and Best Supporting Performance in a Play).