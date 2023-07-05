Cast Revealed For SPIRAL at Jermyn Street Theatre

Performances run 2 – 19 August.

By: Jul. 05, 2023

POPULAR

THE WIZARD OF OZ Leads Our Top Ten Shows for July Photo 1 THE WIZARD OF OZ Leads Our Top Ten Shows for July
Guest Blog: 'Representation is at the Heart of my Play': Playwright Tanika Gupta on Hidden Photo 2 Guest Blog: 'Representation is at the Heart of my Play': Playwright Tanika Gupta on Hidden Histories, Immigration and Cultural Diversity in THE EMPRESS
Cast Revealed For FOUR FELONS AND A FUNERAL New Musical Production Photo 3 Cast Revealed For FOUR FELONS AND A FUNERAL New Musical Production
Show Of The Month: AIN'T TOO PROUD at the Prince Edward Theatre Photo 4 Show Of The Month: AIN'T TOO PROUD at the Prince Edward Theatre

Cast Revealed For SPIRAL at Jermyn Street Theatre

After a critically acclaimed run at Park Theatre, Spiral returns to the stage at Jermyn Street Theatre with a cast that comprises Rebecca Crankshaw (Dismissed – Soho Theatre,  Everything That Rises Must Dance -  Complicité) as Gill,  Abigail Hood (Monster - Park Theatre - Offie nominated Best Lead Performance, That Face - Royal Court Theatre) as Leah, Jasper Jacob (A Woman of No Importance - Haymarket Theatre, Futurists, Pravda - National Theatre)  as Tom and Kevin Tomlinson (Monster- Park Theatre - Offie nominated Best New Play, The Ragged Child - Royal and Derngate Theatre) as Mark.

This thrilling contemporary drama, which runs from 2 -19 August, tells the story of  a missing teenager – and parents searching for answers. Struggling to cope with the disappearance of their teenage daughter, Tom and Gill’s marriage is left in tatters. In an attempt to numb his pain, Tom makes a decision that has an irrecoverable and unexpected impact on their lives and the lives of those closest to them.

Exploring the human need to cling to another person, no matter what the cost. Spiral poses the questions, What happens when trust breaks down? Can other people save us? Or must we save ourselves?

In the Summer of 2022 Veritas Theatre Company's production Monster - also written by Abigail Hood and directed by Kevin Tomlinson - played at the Park Theatre for a month and was nominated for three Offies (Best New Play, Best Leading Performance in a play, and Best Supporting Performance in a Play).

 




RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
SPID Theatres OUR STORY OF HOPE Returns This Month Photo
SPID Theatre's OUR STORY OF HOPE Returns This Month

SPID Theatre's Our Story Of Hope is touring to Trellick Tower this month.

2
THE BIG AFTERNOON Returns This Month Photo
THE BIG AFTERNOON Returns This Month

Returning this summer by popular demand, The New Wolsey Theatre in collaboration with Suffolk Refugee Support presents The Big Afternoon on Saturday 22 July 2023 from 2-4pm. 

3
BLOODY ELLE Comes to Soho Theatre in July Photo
BLOODY ELLE Comes to Soho Theatre in July

After a sell-out run at the Traverse Theatre during the 2022 Edinburgh Festival Fringe, the award-winning Bloody Elle comes to Soho Theatre in July.

4
Photos: First Look At THE 39 STEPS At The Stephen Joseph Theatre Scarborough Photo
Photos: First Look At THE 39 STEPS At The Stephen Joseph Theatre Scarborough

A revival of a hugely popular production of The 39 Steps can be seen at Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre this summer. The show played to packed houses at the North Yorkshire theatre in 2018. The revival is a co-production with Keswick’s Theatre by the Lake. See photos of the production below!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch Carrie Hope Fletcher Perform New Song from THE CROWN JEWELS Video Video: Watch Carrie Hope Fletcher Perform New Song from THE CROWN JEWELS
First Look At THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON At The Southwark Playhouse Elephant Video
First Look At THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON At The Southwark Playhouse Elephant
First Look at an All New Trailer For HEATHERS THE MUSICAL Video
First Look at an All New Trailer For HEATHERS THE MUSICAL
Watch the Cast of CRAZY FOR YOU Perform 'I Got Rhythm' on THE ONE SHOW Video
Watch the Cast of CRAZY FOR YOU Perform 'I Got Rhythm' on THE ONE SHOW
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
MJ THE MUSICAL
THE LION KING
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
PARADE
ALEX EDELMAN: JUST FOR US

Recommended For You