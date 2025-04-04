Cast & Creatives Set For New Wolsey Theatre's NOISES OFF

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The cast and creative team have been revealed for a major new production of Michael Frayn's legendary comedy Noises Off, co-produced by Ipswich's New Wolsey Theatre, Queen's Theatre Hornchurch, Les Théâtres de la Ville de Luxembourg and Theatre by the Lake. The production, which marks the New Wolsey Theatre's first ever international collaboration, will play there from Thursday 1 to Saturday 24 May as a highlight of the Spring season.

Noises Off is a wildly hilarious, fast-paced comedy that takes the audience behind the curtain of a chaotic touring theatre company's desperate attempt to stage a show, trying to maintain their composure whilst everything quite literally goes wrong.

Noises Off will star Hisham Abdel Razek (Mnemonic (Complicité, National Theatre); The Play That Goes Wrong (Mischief, West End)) as Frederick Fellowes, Ezra Alexander (That F*cking Seagull (This is Not a Test Theatre, Shift+Space); Soho Theatre Sketch Comedy Labs) as Tim Allgood, Clare-Louise English (Nancy in Oliver Twist (Leeds Playhouse/Ramps on the Moon); One Under (Graeae Theatre, UK tour)) as Belinda Blair, George Kemp (Jack Absolute Flies Again (National Theatre); The Time Machine: A Comedy (UK Tour)) as Garry Lejeune, Harry Long (Looking Good Dead (Josh Andrews Productions); The Crucible, North & South and Blithe Spirit (Pitlochry Festival Theatre)) as Lloyd Dallas, Hilary Maclean (Armour: A History of the Scottish Bard (Oran Mor/Traverse); Romeo and Juliet (AFTLS, US Tour)) as Dotty Otley, Russell Richardson (Brassed Off (Octagon Bolton, Stephen Joseph Theatre, Theatre by the Lake); The Book of Will (Shakespeare North Playhouse, Octagon)) as Selsdon Mowbray, Ailsa Joy (As You Like It, Boatman Town, Antigone (Creation Theatre); Top Girls (Liverpool Everyman)) as Brooke Ashton, and Gemma Salter (Made in Dagenham (Adelphi Theatre); One Man Two Guvnors (Theatre Royal, Haymarket)) as Poppy Norton, with Mollie Manning (DNA (New Wolsey Theatre Company)) and Yani Green (Hare & Tortoise (New Wolsey Theatre); No More Numbers (Mercury Theatre); Five Little Ducks (Spinning Wheel Theatre)) as Understudies.

Directed by Douglas Rintoul, the production's creative team features sound design by Helen Atkinson, assistant direction by Charlie Flynn, lighting design by KJ, fight, movement and intimacy direction by Haruka Kuroda, set and costume design by Clio Van Aerde and wardrobe supervision by Rebecca Rawlinson-Allen.

Douglas Rintoul, Director of Noises Off and Chief Executive/Artistic Director of the New Wolsey Theatre, said: "I'm absolutely thrilled to be collaborating with such a brilliant company on this comedy masterpiece. It's a joyful celebration of theatrical virtuosity - a true love letter to the craft of acting and to theatre itself. I've been a huge fan of Michael Frayn's work for years - having directed Copenhagen early in my career - and I'm delighted to now get my hands on this all-time comic belter. This show promises to bring huge joy to audiences across the UK and beyond."

To book for Noises Off at the New Wolsey Theatre, visit: www.wolseytheatre.co.uk/events/noises-off, call 01473 295900 or visit the Box Office.

After opening at the New Wolsey Theatre, Noises Off then runs at Queen's Theatre Hornchurch from Wednesday 28 May - Saturday 7 June and at Les Théâtres de la Ville de Luxembourg from Friday 13 - Sunday 15 June, before finishing the tour at Theatre by the Lake from Wednesday 25 June - Saturday 26 July.

Comments