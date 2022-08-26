Cast Announced For the UK Tour of STRICTLY BALLROOM

Baz Luhrmann's smash hit musical Strictly Ballroom is set to sweep audiences off their feet once more when the new 2022/2023 tour, directed by the fab-u-lous Craig Revel Horwood, begins in Portsmouth on 26th September. Former Strictly Come Dancing champion, Kevin Clifton stars as Scott Hastings and EastEnders star and Strictly Come Dancing finalist, Maisie Smith makes her musical theatre debut in the lead female role of Fran. Kevin and Maisie were previous champions of the Strictly Come Dancing Children in Need Special 2019.

The 10 month tour - choreographed by Craig Revel Horwood and Strictly Come Dancing's Creative Director, Jason Gilkison - visits almost 40 venues before culminating in Bristol in July 2023. Foxtrotting around the UK and Ireland, the show is based on the award-winning, global film phenomenon, 'Strictly Ballroom' that inspired the world to dance and spawned the smash hit TV series 'Strictly Come Dancing'.

Craig Revel Horwood said: "I am absolutely delighted to be directing the amazing Kevin Clifton and the sensational Maisie Smith, together with our super talented cast in Strictly Ballroom The Musical - I know that they'll all be FAB-U-LOUS! Expect some sexy moves, sizzling costumes and a simply sensational evening!"

Kevin Clifton said: "I'm thrilled to finally be fulfilling my lifelong ambition to play Scott Hastings in Strictly Ballroom The Musical. When I was 10 years old I first watched the movie that would become my favourite film of all time. This is my dream role. I'm beyond excited to be performing with Maisie again - she's amazing - and can't wait to don the golden jacket and waltz all over the UK with her in this incredible show!"

Maisie Smith said: "Dancing in Strictly has been a huge part of my life, and been so much fun. I'm absolutely delighted to be able to continue that journey in Strictly Ballroom The Musical. Not only do I get to make my musical theatre debut with my former partner in crime, Kevin Clifton, but I get to work with Craig Revel Horwood and Jason Gilkison again too - I can't wait!"

This all-singing, all-dancing and all-glittering nine-month tour will see the show dazzle audiences all over the UK & Ireland in Portsmouth, Bromley, Sunderland, Liverpool, Llandudno, Birmingham, Wimbledon, Darlington, Blackpool, Peterborough, Sheffield, Guildford, Ipswich, Reading, Cardiff, Plymouth, Truro, Wolverhampton, Southampton, Northampton, Hull, Canterbury, Southend, Bradford, Milton Keynes, Norwich, Bournemouth, York, Newcastle, Edinburgh, Aberdeen, Derry, Dublin, Glasgow, Aylesbury, Nottingham, Salford, Leeds and Bristol.

Strictly Ballroom The Musical tells the beguiling story of Scott Hastings, a talented, arrogant and rebellious young ballroom dancer. When Scott's radical dance moves see him fall out of favour with the Australian Federation, he finds himself dancing with Fran, a beginner with no moves at all. Inspired by one another, this unlikely pair gather the courage to defy both convention and their families - and discover that, to be winners, the steps don't need to be strictly ballroom...

Featuring a show-stopping book by Baz Luhrmann & Craig Pearce, and bringing together a sublime cast of over 20 world class performers, Strictly Ballroom brings to life iconic songs, including Love is in the Air, Perhaps Perhaps Perhaps and Time After Time with dynamic and joyous verve. The show will also feature some amazing new songs by internationally acclaimed artists including Sia, David Foster and Eddie Perfect. The show's scintillating singing, dazzling dancing and eye-popping costumes will combine together to bring audiences a story of heart, comedy and drama, and promises to be an unforgettable night under the glitter ball.

The cast of Strictly Ballroom The Musical includes: Nikki Belsher (Shirley Hastings); Mark Sangster (Doug Hastings); Gary Davis (Barry Fife); Quinn Patrick (Les Kendall); Oliver Brooks (JJ Silvers); Jose Agudo (Rico); Karen Mann (Abuela); Agnes Pure (Liz); Benjamin Harrold (Ken); Jessica Vaux (Charm); Danielle Cato (Tina Sparkle); Kieran Cooper (Wayne); Maddy Ambus (Vanessa); Adam Davidson (Nathan) and Poppy Blackledge (Pam). The ensemble features Liv Alexander, Edwin Ray, Stuart Rouse, Hollie Jane Stephens, Michelle Buckley and Stylianos Thomadakis.

This uplifting and courageous musical originated as a stage play that Baz Luhrmann devised with a group of classmates at Sydney's National Institute of Dramatic Art in 1984. Eight years later he made his screen directorial debut with 'Strictly Ballroom', the first instalment in Luhrmann's acclaimed Red Curtain Trilogy. The vibrant film enjoyed staggering success, winning three awards at the 1993 BAFTA awards and a 1994 Golden Globe nomination for Best Picture, going on to become one of the most successful Australian films of all time, earning more than $80 million at the box office. In April 2014 Strictly Ballroom The Musical had its world premiere at the Sydney Lyric Theatre.

Baz Luhrmann's Strictly Ballroom The Musical is a fabulous, feel-good evening full of sequins, singing and salsa. This unmissable kaleidoscope of glitz and glamour is a tonic for the soul and will send your heart soaring and toes tapping long after you leave the theatre!