Cast Announced For West End Premiere Of THE CHOIR OF MAN; Watch the New Trailer!

The producers of THE CHOIR OF MAN have announced the cast for the West End premiere. Tom Brandon (original cast member of The Choir of Man and appeared in Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Beautiful Game) will play the Hard Man, Miles Anthony Daley (made West End debut with Thriller Live) the Romantic, Daniel Harnett (worldwide tour and Sydney Opera House production of The Choir of Man and appeared in Witches of Eastwick at Contact Theatre, Manchester) the Joker, Alistair Higgins (US Tour, Cleveland residency and performed three times at Sydney Opera House in The Choir of Man) the Maestro, Freddie Huddleston (original cast member of The Choir of Man, including US Tour, Edinburgh and Sydney Opera House, and the show's choreographer, making his West End debut) the Handyman, Richard Lock (Edinburgh, Sydney Opera House and US Tour of The Choir of Man) the Beast, Mark Loveday (original cast member of The Choir of Man, including US Tour, Edinburgh and Sydney Opera House, making his West End debut) as the Barman, Ben Norris (the voice of Ben Archer in The Archers on BBC Radio 4, making his West End debut) the Poet and Tyler Orphé-Baker (The Railway Children, King's Cross Theatre) the Pub Bore. Also joining the West End cast will be Matt Beveridge (US Tour and Sydney Opera House production of The Choir of Man) and George Bray (Sydney Opera House, European Tour, Cleveland residency of The Choir of Man).

Check out the all new trailer below!

The band features Jack Hartigan as guitarist, Zami Jamil will play the violin, Emanuel Bonsu as drummer and Caleb Wilson as bassist.

Following three sell-out seasons at the Sydney Opera House and multiple sold-out US and European tours, THE CHOIR OF MAN will open at The Arts Theatre on Tuesday 9 November, following previews from 29 October 2021. The show is currently booking to 13 February 2022. Tickets are now on sale.

THE CHOIR OF MAN is the best trip to your local you'll ever have, featuring amazing reinventions of folk, pop, Broadway and rock chart-toppers from artists including Guns 'N' Roses, Fun!, Adele, Avicii, Paul Simon, Sia and many more. It's a party, it's a concert and it's a lock-in like no other.

The cast of nine multi-talented guys combine beautiful harmonies and foot-stomping singalongs with world-class tap dance and poetic meditations on the power of community. This is a riotously feel-good homage to that gathering place we've all missed so much over the past year: the pub, complete with a real working bar on stage.



THE CHOIR OF MAN is created by Nic Doodson and Andrew Kay, directed by Nic Doodson, with musical supervision, vocal arrangements and orchestrations by Jack Blume, movement direction and choreography by Freddie Huddleston, monologues written by Ben Norris, scenic design by Oli Townsend, lighting design by Richard Dinnen, costume design and associate scenic design by Verity Sadler, sound design by Sten Severson, casting by Debbie O'Brien.

Associate Choreographer is Rachel Chapman and Associate Musical Director is Hollie Cassar.

The show is produced by Immersive Everywhere, Nic Doodson, Andrew Kay, Wendy & Andy Barnes and AK Theatricals.

Learn more at choirofmanwestend.com.