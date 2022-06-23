Cast Announced For The Premier Of New Musical MILLENNIALS at the Other Palace

Are we allowed a humblebrag when announcing the cast joining the brand-new British Musical, Millennials? Which will be continuing the Summer '22 Studio Programme at The Other Palace this July.

We can't even with this squad made up of Georgina 'Yas Queen' Onuorah (Cinderella, Dick Wittington), Luke 'Bae' Bayer (RENT, Everybody's Talking About Jamie), Hiba 'Slay' Elchikhe (The Sound Of Music Live, National Theatre Live: Antony & Cleopatra), Rob 'On Fleek' Madge (My Son's A Queer, Les Misérables), Hannah 'A Vibe' Lowther (Heathers, The Sound Of Music) and Ivano 'Goals' Turco (Cinderella, West Side Story).

Millennials is written and composed by Elliot Clay, an award-nominated composer, lyricist, and actor for musicals, plays and film. He wrote and starred in his debut musical 'The State of Things' (Jack Studio Theatre) and has performed on the West End and UK and International Tours including Million Dollar Quartet, Peter Pan, Oliver!, The Wizard of OZ.

Millennials turns up the microphone on the lives, the losses, and the frustrations of young people in the modern world.

A generation that is so often defined by tabloid headlines, tweets and, of course, avocados, has picked up the mic and transported us inside their extraordinarily ordinary lives.

Millennials is produced by The Other Palace, and has book, music and lyrics by Elliot Clay, with direction by Hannah Benson. Orchestration by Auburn Jam and choreography by Tinovimbanashe Sibanda, with design and lighting design from Andrew Exeter.

