Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Cast Announced For LGBTQ+ New Musical THE UNCONVENTIONALS at VAULT Festival

Performances run 14-19 February 2023.

Jan. 24, 2023  

Cast Announced For LGBTQ+ New Musical THE UNCONVENTIONALS at VAULT Festival

Upcoming musical theatre composer and writer Jude Taylor (he/him), in collaboration with director Matt Powell (they/she/he) and Chromatic Creative, will launch their latest production of new musical comedy 'The Unconventionals' live at VAULT Festival from 14-19 February 2023, during LGBTQ+ history month. Described as a musical love letter to the real life queer scenes of 1930s London, 'The Unconventionals' is a cabaret reworking of Taylor's musical comedy 'Is He Musical?' which enjoyed a successful short run at Curve in Leicester (where Taylor is a Resident Creative) and The Other Palace in London during February 2022.

'THE UNCONVENTIONALS is an intimate, joyous musical comedy inspired by the true stories of the queer friends who loved, lived and partied across 1930s London.'

Trapped outside of Heaven (in Charing Cross), the 'unconventional' Wilfred must wander through their memories of 1930s queer London one last time, confronting their past before facing their future. Particularly appropriate for LGBTQ+ History Month, the story is loosely inspired by real historical accounts and resources, including an episode of 1980s documentary series 'Gay Life', and real historical accounts and images of Endell Street's infamous Caravan Club and its subsequent raid in 1934, now held in the National Archives.

Writer and composer Jude Taylor comments: 'After the sad cancellation of VAULT Festival in 2022, we are thrilled to have the opportunity to bring The Unconventionals to this year's VAULT Festival. We hope audiences will enjoy engaging with this story in its new cabaret form and that they are excited to learn about this often neglected era of LGBTQ+ history.'

Elliot Wooster (they/them) (Rebel Cheer Squad: A Get Even Series) stars as the incomparable Wilfred. Francesca Fenech (she/her) and Barry O'Reilly (he/him) reunited from the original 'Is He Musical?' cast, as the eccentric Lady Lavender and hopelessly romantic Laurence, respectively. Tamara Morgan (she/her) joins as charming actress Daphne. The show is directed and developed by Matt Powell (they/she/he), arrangements & music supervision from George Strickland (he/him), design by Ana Webb Sanchez (she/her), dramaturgy from Sarah K. Whitfield and is produced by Chromatic Creative.

This slice of 1930s' queer London in an enticing and irresistible cabaret format, and the opportunity to experience exciting new musical theatre writing as presented by a young company of emerging performers, is not to be missed.



Rosa Garlands TRASH SALAD Announced At VAULT Festival Photo
Rosa Garland's TRASH SALAD Announced At VAULT Festival
Rosa Faye Garland's Trash Salad has been announced as part of VAULT Festival 2023 at The Flair Ground @ The Forge, 31 Jan-1 Feb (20:30), 28 Feb-1 Mar (18:45).
Sam Jewison Celebrates the 125th Birthday of George Gershwin at Scarboroughs Stephen Josep Photo
Sam Jewison Celebrates the 125th Birthday of George Gershwin at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre
Fresh from his appearance at the EFG London Jazz Festival, Sam Jewison celebrates the 125th birthday of George Gershwin at Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre next month.  
Photos: First Look at BIRDS AND BEES UK Tour in Rehearsal Photo
Photos: First Look at BIRDS AND BEES UK Tour in Rehearsal
A searing exploration into sex positivity, online safety and intersectionality, Birds and Bees is an enthralling play by renowned writer Charlie Josephine (I, Joan, Shakespeare’s Globe). Having reached over 500 schools across the UK with online performances in 2020, Theatre Centre will present their spring tour of Birds and Bees, touring to Sheffield, Scarborough and Plymouth. Check out the rehearsal photos here!
Student Blog: Mackenzies Guide to Academic Integrity Photo
Student Blog: Mackenzie's Guide to Academic Integrity
The feeling of finally submitting that paper that you’ve worked all semester on, and closing all those tabs is SO rewarding when you can be proud of the work you put your name to. 

More Hot Stories For You


The Royal Opera's Jette Parker Artist Programme Announce The 2023-24 CompanyThe Royal Opera's Jette Parker Artist Programme Announce The 2023-24 Company
January 23, 2023

The Royal Opera has announced the new cohort of Jette Parker Artists (JPA) for the 2023-24 Season. Committed to nurturing the next generation of artists, the two-year programme offers performers of outstanding talent career-changing opportunities preparing them for staged performances, concerts and recitals across the Royal Opera House main stage, Linbury Theatre and beyond.
Creative Youth Launch FUSEBOX, a New Creative Space for Kingston Upon ThamesCreative Youth Launch FUSEBOX, a New Creative Space for Kingston Upon Thames
January 23, 2023

Kingston Upon Thames will soon have a new home for creativity as FUSEBOX opens next month. This newly converted 750m2 space on the Thames riverside features areas for performance, exhibitions, creative practice, socialising, co-creation and more. 
Graham Norton Variety Show Lineup Announced For JUST FOR LAUGHS LONDONGraham Norton Variety Show Lineup Announced For JUST FOR LAUGHS LONDON
January 23, 2023

Just For Laughs have announced the final line up for Graham Norton's Variety show as part of the inaugural Just For Laughs LONDON festival, which is taking place from 2nd - 5th March 2023 at The O2.
HILDEGARD VON BINGEN Heads to VAULT Festival 2023 Next MonthHILDEGARD VON BINGEN Heads to VAULT Festival 2023 Next Month
January 23, 2023

Drawing together music, movement and a multi-generational female ensemble, Hildegard von Bingen will delve into the life of celebrated 12th century abbess, mystic and composer Saint Hildegard. 
Comedy Duo Crizards Release Music Video Ahead of COWBOYS Soho Theatre Run - Watch the Video Here!Comedy Duo Crizards Release Music Video Ahead of COWBOYS Soho Theatre Run - Watch the Video Here!
January 21, 2023

Following their hit debut hour at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, the 'UK's lowest energy double act' Crizards are bringing their critically acclaimed comedy hour Cowboys to London's West End this month (26-28th January). 
share