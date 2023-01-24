Cast Announced For LGBTQ+ New Musical THE UNCONVENTIONALS at VAULT Festival

Upcoming musical theatre composer and writer Jude Taylor (he/him), in collaboration with director Matt Powell (they/she/he) and Chromatic Creative, will launch their latest production of new musical comedy 'The Unconventionals' live at VAULT Festival from 14-19 February 2023, during LGBTQ+ history month. Described as a musical love letter to the real life queer scenes of 1930s London, 'The Unconventionals' is a cabaret reworking of Taylor's musical comedy 'Is He Musical?' which enjoyed a successful short run at Curve in Leicester (where Taylor is a Resident Creative) and The Other Palace in London during February 2022.

'THE UNCONVENTIONALS is an intimate, joyous musical comedy inspired by the true stories of the queer friends who loved, lived and partied across 1930s London.'

Trapped outside of Heaven (in Charing Cross), the 'unconventional' Wilfred must wander through their memories of 1930s queer London one last time, confronting their past before facing their future. Particularly appropriate for LGBTQ+ History Month, the story is loosely inspired by real historical accounts and resources, including an episode of 1980s documentary series 'Gay Life', and real historical accounts and images of Endell Street's infamous Caravan Club and its subsequent raid in 1934, now held in the National Archives.

Writer and composer Jude Taylor comments: 'After the sad cancellation of VAULT Festival in 2022, we are thrilled to have the opportunity to bring The Unconventionals to this year's VAULT Festival. We hope audiences will enjoy engaging with this story in its new cabaret form and that they are excited to learn about this often neglected era of LGBTQ+ history.'

Elliot Wooster (they/them) (Rebel Cheer Squad: A Get Even Series) stars as the incomparable Wilfred. Francesca Fenech (she/her) and Barry O'Reilly (he/him) reunited from the original 'Is He Musical?' cast, as the eccentric Lady Lavender and hopelessly romantic Laurence, respectively. Tamara Morgan (she/her) joins as charming actress Daphne. The show is directed and developed by Matt Powell (they/she/he), arrangements & music supervision from George Strickland (he/him), design by Ana Webb Sanchez (she/her), dramaturgy from Sarah K. Whitfield and is produced by Chromatic Creative.

This slice of 1930s' queer London in an enticing and irresistible cabaret format, and the opportunity to experience exciting new musical theatre writing as presented by a young company of emerging performers, is not to be missed.