Cassidy Janson Will Perform Live at the Vaudeville Theatre as Part of the Westway Sessions

Westway Music has announced further details of Cassidy Janson's concert, the second of the Westway Sessions, a series of Monday night concerts with leading stars of the West End and Broadway at the Vaudeville Theatre.

On Monday 7 April, Cassidy will be back on the West End stage for the first time since her Olivier Award winning role of Anne Hathaway in & Juliet at the Shaftesbury Theatre.

Cassidy will be recreating her much acclaimed rendition of the Celine Dion classic It's All Coming Back To Me Now, which she performed on Strictly Come Dancing, alongside many of her favourite songs, which have inspired her career.

Cassidy explains, “It's such an honour to perform so many well-loved songs. Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow' has a special place in my heart as a Carole King song, and one that I also recorded for the Classic Brit award nominated album Leading Ladies: Songs from the Stage with Beverley Knight and Amber Riley.

It's always a thrill to perform Nobody's Side from Chess, which brings back great memories of playing opposite Michael Ball and Alexandra Burke a few tears ago. Music and lyrics are so powerful for the audience, and I'm sure I will see a few tears with the Bette Midler classic Wind Beneath My Wings.

“The set is eclectic and filled by my musical influences, which is an absolute joy. It's no secret that I adore jazz and a baritone vocal, so singing the Gregory Porter ballad Wolfcry will be a special moment.”

The show also features When a Woman, taken from the hit Brit film ‘Fisherman's Friends', the hit Brit Flick that featured one of Cassidy's self-named album tracks.

Well known for playing Carole King in ‘Beautiful', to rave reviews, Cassidy received the approval of the American singer/songwriter herself following a surprise visit to one of her performances. Ms King praised the performance, saying: “Cassidy Janson literally brought me to tears this evening with her performance of Natural Woman. She was who I was, she felt what I felt. She was me!”. This accolade led a to a duet with Carole King in Hyde Park for 65,000 people in 2016.

Westway Sessions celebrates the very best talent of musical theatre and the recording label Westway Music that in the past three years has become the home to leading stars of the West End, Broadway, and musical theatre.

Cassidy's performance follows the first Westway Session by Lee Mead in March, followed by Kerry Ellis (Monday 21 April) and Aimie Atkinson (Monday 23 June), with further details to be released.

