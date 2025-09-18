Carrie Hope Fletcher Will Lead WAITRESS UK Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The hit romantic musical comedy WAITRESS will return to tour the UK and Ireland, opening at the New Wimbledon Theatre from Saturday 28 March 2026. Multi award-winning West End star Carrie Hope Fletcher will lead the cast as Jenna for a limited run, with further casting to be announced in due course.

Carrie Hope Fletcher is an actress, author and vlogger. She can currently be seen as the title role in the UK and Ireland tour of Calamity Jane. Her many theatre credits include Cinderella in Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella at the Gillian Lynne Theatre, Veronica Sawyer in Heathers at the Theatre Royal Haymarket and Wednesday Addams in The Addams Family UK and Ireland tour, all of which won her a Best Actress in a Musical award at the WhatsOnStage Awards. Further credits include Once – In Concert at the London Palladium, Treason – The Musical Concert at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane, Elizabeth in The Crown Jewels at the Garrick Theatre and on tour, Grusha in The Caucasian Chalk Circle at the Rose Theatre, Fantine in Les Misérables: The Concert at the Gielgud Theatre, Eponine in Les Misérables at the Queen's Theatre, winning a WhatOnStage award for Best Takeover in a Role, and Beth in Jeff Wayne's War of the Worlds arena tour.

WAITRESS is based on the 2007 movie written by Adrienne Shelly. Music and lyrics are written by GRAMMY award-winning, singer-songwriter sensation Sara Bareilles. With a book by Jessie Nelson, direction by Tony-award winner Diane Paulus and choreography by Lorin Latarro, Waitress has garnered multiple awards and nominations in both America and the UK, receiving acclaim from both audiences and critics alike.

WAITRESS opened on Broadway on 24th April 2016 at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre, where it ran until 5th January 2020. Waitress celebrated its official opening night at the Adelphi Theatre in London's West End on 7 March 2019. The show has gone on to global success with further productions in North America, Japan, Holland, a French language production in Canada and currently playing a Spanish language production in Mexico.



WAITRESS tells the story of Jenna, an expert pie maker in a small town, who dreams of a way out of her loveless marriage. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town's new doctor may offer her a chance at a new life, while her fellow waitresses offer their own recipes to happiness. But Jenna must find the courage and strength within herself to rebuild her life. This beautiful musical celebrates friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.