Callum Scott Howells and Madeline Brewer Join CABARET in October

CABARET at the KIT KAT CLUB has announced that BAFTA Award nominee Callum Scott Howells will play 'The Emcee' and Emmy Award nominee Madeline Brewer will play 'Sally Bowles' from 3 October 2022 until 28 January 2023. kitkat.club

Callum Scott Howells said today "I can't wait to work with the incredible team and company, and follow on from two actors who I hugely respect and admire. I feel very lucky and excited to be taking on such an iconic role within this widely celebrated and unique production. It's going to be a ride."

Madeline Brewer said today "Rebecca's vision is the most magical and emotional and exciting Cabaret I've ever seen. It's a Sally and a Kit Kat Club so thrillingly fun and humbly prescient. I'm beyond honored to be invited to the party."

Callum Scott Howells is best known for playing Colin in Russell T Davies' hit Channel 4 drama It's a Sin. For his performance as Colin, Callum won the BAFTA Cymru Award for Leading Actor and the Royal Television Society Award for Best Male Actor. For the same role, he was twice nominated at the 2022 BAFTA Television Awards; for Best Supporting Actor and Virgin Media's Must See Moment. Later this year, he will be seen in the Netflix film The Beautiful Game opposite Bill Nighy. Callum's theatre credits include She Loves Me at the Menier Chocolate Factory and Matthew Bourne's production of Lord of the Flies.

Madeline Brewer has starred as Janine Lindo in all four seasons of Hulu's hit drama The Handmaid's Tale, for which she was nominated for the Emmy Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. She will star in the fifth season of the show, due to premiere this September. Madeline began her career portraying Tricia Miller in the Netflix series Orange is the New Black. Her film credits include Hustlers alongside Jennifer Lopez and Cam for Netflix. Madeline's other credits include Netflix/Channel 4's Black Mirror and Apple TV's Shining Girls.

At certain performances, the role of Sally Bowles will be played by Emily Benjamin.

As a member of the original cast of this production, Emily has been a swing and understudy to the role of Sally Bowles since the show opened last year. Her other West End theatre credits include Bat Out of Hell The Musical at the London Coliseum and The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe at the Bridge Theatre.

Also joining the cast on 3 October 2022 will be Sid Sagar as 'Cliff Bradshaw', Danny Mahoney as 'Ernst Ludwig' and Michelle Bishop as 'Fraulein Kost'. Vivien Parry and Richard Katz continue to play 'Fraulein Schneider' and 'Herr Schultz' respectively.

The cast is completed by Gabriela Benedetti, Charles Croysdill, Laura Delany, Sally Frith, Matthew Gent, Ying Ue Li, Ela Lisondra, Chris O'Mara, Grant Neal, Hicaro Nicolai, Adam Taylor, Toby Turpin, Patrick Wilden and Sophie Maria Wojna.

The Prologue Company currently includes Rachel Benson, Laura Braid, Asmara Cammock, Julian Capolei, Celine Fortenbacher, Reuben Greeph, Samantha Ho, Andrew Linnie, Carys McQueen, Kate Robson-Stuart and Sally Swanson.

This unique production of Cabaret opened in December last year to critical and audience acclaim, widely praised as the ultimate theatrical experience. In April this year, the production won a record-breaking seven Olivier Awards, the most for any musical revival in Olivier history, as well as three prestigious Critics Circle Awards.

In a time when the world is changing forever, there is one place where everyone can be free... Welcome to the Kit Kat Club, home to an intimate and electrifying new production of Cabaret. This is Berlin. Relax. Loosen up. Be yourself.

Transforming one of London's most famous theatres with an in-the-round auditorium and reimagined spaces, before the show guests are invited to enjoy and explore the Kit Kat Club with pre-show entertainment, drinks and dining all on offer. When booking, guests receive a 'club entry time' to allow enough time to take in the world of the Kit Kat Club before the show starts. But of course, the show really starts when you first join us in the club...

One of the most successful musicals of all time Cabaret features the songs Wilkommen, Don't Tell Mama, Mein Herr, Maybe This Time, Money and the title number. It has music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, book by Joe Masteroff. Based on the play by John Van Druten and stories by Christopher Isherwood.

CABARET is directed by Rebecca Frecknall, set and costume design is by Tom Scutt with choreography by Julia Cheng. Musical supervision by Jennifer Whyte and musical direction by Ben Ferguson with lighting design by Isabella Byrd and sound design by Nick Lidster. The casting director is Stuart Burt and the associate director is Jordan Fein.

CABARET at the KIT KAT CLUB is produced by Ambassador Theatre Group Productions and Underbelly.