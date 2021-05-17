CRUISE Team Discusses the Show's West End Premiere and Shining a Light on Young Creatives

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Cruise will reopen the Duchess Theatre beginning tomorrow, May 18, marking the first West End production to reopen since the start of the pandemic.

The show's cast and creatives spoke with Sky News about the milestone event.

"In the first lockdown of last year, I woke up with a vision of what this show would be," said Jack Holden, who wrote and performs the show.

"It's been a horrible year, it almost destroyed our industry - the last year was very much about survival," he said.

"We need the Lion Kings and the Phantoms, and the Les Mis... but our theatres allow things that are smaller and more intimate, and daring," said Nica Burns, the co-owner of six West End theatres.

"What we're doing is bringing forward a whole generation of young producers... and without a producer, a show is only an idea... and that's what all these young people are doing," she said.

"It's at times like this when new artists are discovered, people are writing and art is imitating life, and I think we're going to have some really brave stories coming out of this crisis, and it's up to producers and artistic directors to nurture and find these artists and give them support," said debut producer Katy Lipson, who is bringing Cruise to life.

"While we might see a little bit of slow down for a little bit of time, it will take over with a whole new generation of artists and performers."

Based on a true story Jack was told whilst volunteering for Switchboard, the LGBTQ+ Listening Service, this new play pays tribute to a generation decimated by HIV and AIDs.

Bringing to life 1980's Soho, this kaleidoscopic musical is a celebration of queer culture with an uplifting 80s electronic soundtrack performed live by John Elliott. Directed by Bronagh Lagan, the filmed version was available to watch from 15 April - 25 April at Stream.Theatre.