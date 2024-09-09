CLUELESS, THE MUSICAL Reveals West End Opening Night Set For Next Year

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



CLUELESS, The Musical is a new musical comedy based on the Paramount Pictures classic film. The modern spin on Jane Austen’s Emma gets another timeless makeover from the original film’s writer-director alongside a majorly acclaimed creative team. The eagerly anticipated reimagining for the stage will begin performances at London’s Trafalgar Theatre on 15 February 2025. Tickets go on general sale on 9 September at 10:00am.

Cher Horowitz is the most popular student at Beverly Hills High, renowned for her unique talent at finding love for others. She's about to embark on her biggest project yet – making over her awkward new friend, Tai, and setting her up with the most handsome boy in school. But what happens to Cher when, for the first time, everything is not perfect? This fresh musical comedy is fun, fashionable, and, like, so way cool.

CLUELESS is an exciting musical collaboration from an acclaimed creative team, featuring a book by the iconic voice of a generation, Amy Heckerling (writer-director of Clueless, director of Fast Times at Ridgemont High). Amy was pivotal in shaping the coming-of-age film genre, capturing the essence of teenage life with humor and authenticity.

The original score is by the multi-platinum singer-songwriter KT Tunstall (writer and performer of such celebrated hits as “Suddenly I See” and “Black Horse and The Cherry Tree”) and the lyrics are by GRAMMY Award® winner and three-time Tony Award® nominee Glenn Slater (The Little Mermaid, Sister Act). Together they bring a modern, musical vibe to the score blending the spirit of the 90s with a fresh contemporary sound.

CLUELESS makes its West End premiere under the direction of Rachel Kavanaugh (Chichester Festival Theatre and Regent’s Park Open Air), with choreography by Olivier Award® winner, Kelly Devine (Come From Away).

Original writer-director of Clueless Amy Heckerling said “I am so delighted to announce that Clueless is now a musical with all-new songs. So if you loved the movie but didn't understand why no one was singing, this is just for you. And if you're meeting the characters for the first time, that's cool, they totally rock. Hope to see you there!”

