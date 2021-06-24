CIRQUE BERSERK! to Return to the Garrick Theatre in The West End This August

Britain's biggest theatre-circus spectacular, Cirque Berserk!, will bring its record-breaking show back to London's West End, at The Garrick Theatre from 25 August - 11 September 2021.

The hair-raising and hilarious Cirque Berserk! celebrates its return to the stage, following the cancellation of its performances since March last year due to lockdown restrictions. Combining contemporary cirque-style artistry with adrenaline-fuelled stunt action, the 2021 show features audiences' favourite Berserk! acts from around the world plus some thrilling new ones.

A unique collaboration between classical circus artists, some from tenth generation circus families, and a theatrical creative team, Cirque Berserk! is the UK's biggest and most diverse full-scale circus production created specially for proscenium-arch theatres.

This astoundingly talented international troupe features over thirty acrobats, aerialists and daredevil stuntmen showcasing the finest in traditional circus thrills and skills, including the legendary high-speed motorcycle 'Globe of Death'.

The company has performed throughout the UK and internationally, and is a regular must-see at Hyde Park's Winter Wonderland and the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, where it has established itself as the Fringe's best-selling show of all time.

Tickets go on sale Friday 25 June at 10am.

Martin 'Zippo' Burton, Cirque Berserk! Founder and Producer said :

"We are so pleased to be bringing Cirque Berserk! back to the West End this August. It has been a challenging time for most arts organisations, including ours, so we're pleased to be back on stage doing what we do best - entertaining audiences through 'hold your breath' moments and the sheer joy of witnessing the unimaginable. We are so excited to welcome back our audiences to enjoy the slice of culture we offer, but also to welcome new ones! The circus attracts a lot of first-time theatre goers, establishing someone's love and hunger for live entertainment, which is essential during these times."

Cirque Berserk! is entirely non-verbal, and appeals to audiences of all ages.

Performance includes loud noises, flashing lights, smoke effects and real motorbikes.

CREATIVE TEAM:

Martin 'Zippo' Burton Founder and Producer

Beau Denning Production Director

Julius Green Creative Director

Dede McGarrity Movement Director

Sean Cavanagh Set Design

Dianne Kelly Costume Design

Mike Robertson Lighting Design

Matthew Bugg Sound Design

