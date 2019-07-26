CD Review: GIRL IN A CRISIS, Original Cast Recording

Girl in a Crisis is a brand new one-woman musical that premiered in November 2018, as part of the Live at the Zedel season at Crazy Coqs in London. Starring award-winning West End performer Lorna Want, the show was developed and directed by Simon Greiff with Andrew Fisher providing the book, music and lyrics.

The musical centres on Flic, who is afraid to be turning 30, unemployed and single. The cast recording has been produced by SimG Records and the title number was shortlisted for the Stiles & Drewe New Song Prize last year.

The cast recording proves that the book works very well as a musical due to its relatable nature, especially with Want at the helm. I've been a fan of hers for many years and she can turn her hand to anything. Whilst it doesn't appear that the score challenges her vocally in the most part, she brings her consistently great vocals and huge personality to the role.

Want shows her sassy side during "Choose to be Choosy" and more emotional slant in "Miss Fluffington". The character is ultimately a dreamer and this comes across during "Just a Kiss" and the successive reprise. The blues-y inflection in her vocal tone is stunning in "Second Base", with the accompanying orchestrations reflective of the mood.

There is a jazz vibe running through the score, with a piano and saxophone at the forefront. Looking at the music across the board, it greatly assists the dialogue by helping move the story along.

One-person productions are often tricky, as it's easier to fall into the repetitive category. Whilst much of the score has a similar rhythm, it is Want's characterisation that differentiates one song from the other.

I'd like to think this production could have a future life. Based on this recording, it definitely deserves one.

The Girl in a Crisis Original Cast Recording is now available in CD format from www.simgproductions.com





