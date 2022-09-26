Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

CARRIE: THE MUSICAL Comes To Central London Next Month

Performances run 25-29 October 2022. 

Sep. 26, 2022  
CARRIE: THE MUSICAL Comes To Central London Next Month

Sedos brings the cult classic Carrie: The Musical to the Bridewell Theatre in central London from 25-29 October 2022.


Carrie White is a misfit. At school, she's an outcast who's bullied by the popular crowd, and virtually invisible to everyone else. At home, she's at the mercy of her over-protective, hyper-religious mother. But there's something different about Carrie - she has a special power. A power that can be destructive. And if she's pushed too far, she may have to use it...

Based on Stephen King's bestselling novel and the acclaimed movie starring Sissy Spacek, Carrie has been reinvented for our time in a new production sure to shake the Bridewell to its very core...

"Directing this infamous musical is a dream come true," said director Chris Adams. "Carrie is a high school musical with a supernatural twist, and a story with some extraordinary characters and memorable scenes. The show has been performed on Broadway, off-Broadway and all over the world, and we're thrilled to bring it to the Bridewell for the first time. We have some creative ideas to bring Carrie's unique abilities to life, and we're bracing ourselves for an extremely bloody finale..."

