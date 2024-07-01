CAKE: The Marie Antoinette Playlist Returns to The Other Palace This Autumn

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following electrifying try-out performances at The Lyric Theatre last year, Bill Kenwright Ltd and Paul-Taylor Mills present the brand-new musical, come gig, come ballet, now back for a full reign. This time, one of the most prolific monarchs in history has found her (rightful) home at a palace…The Other Palace, to be exact from 13 September 2024 for a strictly limited season.

From some of the most exciting figures in modern British theatre, Cake: The Marie Antoinette Playlist continues its journey, following a successful UK tour at the start of 2023 and five performances in the West End last September, it now returns for a limited season in London this autumn.

Cake: The Marie Antoinette Playlist has an award-winning creative team, including Morgan Lloyd Malcolm (Emilia – The Globe), Tasha Taylor Johnson (The Cat In The Hat), singer-song writer and Jack McManus with Bronagh Lagan (Cruise) and Christopher Tendai (Closer To Heaven) joining as director and choreographer respectively, as they build on Olivier winner Drew McOnie (In the Heights; Jesus Christ Superstar) original show.

Reprising their roles will be West End star Zizi Strallen (Mary Poppins; Strictly Ballroom) as Marie Antoinette, and the original Catherine of Aragon in the award-winning musical SIX, Renée Lamb (Be More Chill; SIX) as Jeanne with further casting to be announced.

Combining a multi-genre pop score with 18th century France, Cake: The Marie Antoinette Playlist, retells a story that sparked a revolution.

Marie Antoinette's reign was blighted by gossip and scandal. But when she is implicated in a crime to defraud the crown jewellers of a diamond necklace, it is not just her reputation at stake, but the monarchy and France itself.

Cake was originally commissioned by Paul Taylor-Mills (Heathers; In the Heights) and promises to re-define our expectations of what a musical can be.

Paul Taylor-Mills (Artistic Director of The Other Palace):

“I'm delighted we are bringing CAKE to The Other Palace for a full run, as this brand-new genre busting musical continues to evolve following on from its try-out last year. Completing our 2024 programme of new musicals and developing work, from Cruel Intentions the Musical at the start of the year to Babies currently receiving rave reviews, and Fantastically Great Women Who Changed The World over the summer, the London Premiere of The Lightning Thief, this will literally be the icing on the CAKE!

Cake: The Marie Antoinette Playlist has book by Morgan Lloyd Malcolm and Tasha Taylor Johnson, music and lyrics by Jack McManus and Tasha Taylor-Johnson, directed by Bronagh Lagan based on the original staging by Drew McOnie with additional choreography by Christopher Tendai. Set and costume design by Sami Fendall, lighting design by Joshie Harriette and casting by Will Burton.



