CABLE STREET Will Return at Southwark Playhouse ELEPHANT This Autumn

The sell-out new British musical CABLE STREET comes to Southwark Playhouse ELEPHANT on Friday 6 September to Thursday 10 October 2024 - for just 42 performances!

CABLE STREET's first run at Southwark Playhouse Borough in February/March 2024 sold out – before the show had even opened! CABLE STREET is the new British musical with an urgent story for today's audiences.

Producer Dylan Schlosberg (10 to 4 Productions) says, "We had such a fantastic audience reception at our initial Southwark Borough run and now look forward to further develop and refine the show over the next few months, ready to go again at Southwark Playhouse Elephant in September."

In an electrifying reimagining of one of London's most momentous days, CABLE STREET is a hugely powerful and topical musical: when The Battle of Cable Street was fought and won in the heart of London's East End on the 4th October 1936. With racial tensions running high, people took to the streets - CABLE STREET celebrates a community who came together with a call for action.

Sammy, Mairead and Ron passionately live their lives in the multi-cultural melting pot that is Cable Street.They are desperately trying to carve out their own futures, when Oswald Mosley's British Union of Fascists (Blackshirts) start to march on the East End. Over a hundred thousand Jews, Irish workers, trade unionists, the labour and communist parties, women and children all unite to blockade Cable Street - the road they all call home. As the people raise their voices with cries of They Shall Not Pass, they take a united stand against hatred. The lives of the streets' residents will change forever….. The performance on Friday 4 October will be particularly poignant for all, being the anniversary of The Battle of Cable Street.

The Battle of Cable Street still resonates today, and the award winning composer/lyricist Tim Gilvin and playwright Alex Kanefsky decided that CABLE STREET must feature a contemporary score: bringing to life a vital part of London's rich diversity and history. CABLE STREET is Directed by Adam Lenson, Lead Producer Dylan Schlosberg's 10 to 4 Productions (a production company dedicated to developing and investing in new musicals) and Producer Neil Marcus. The production team also includes: Choreography JEVAN HOWARD-JONES, Musical Supervisor Tamara Saringer, Associate Director Jamie Buller, Orchestrations and arrangements by Tim Gilvin, Vocal arrangements by Tim Gilvin & Tamara Saringer, Set Design Yoav Segal, Lighting Design Sam Waddington, Sound Charlie Smith, Costume Design Lu Herbert, Dramaturg Olivia Mace, Production Management The Production Office, Casting Sarah Leung.