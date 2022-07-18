CABARET at The Kit Kat Club Extends Booking and Announces Christmas Performance Schedule

The multi award-winning and critically acclaimed production of Cabaret at the KIT KAT CLUB in London's West End has now extended booking until 7 January 2023 with 30,000 tickets released. The Christmas performance schedule is also announced with details below. Casting from 4 October 2022 to be announced soon.

Monday 19 December 2022 at 7.30pm

Tuesday 20 December 2022 at 7.30pm

Wednesday 21 December 2022 at 2.00pm and 7.30pm

Thursday 22 December 2022 at 2.00pm and 7.30pm

Friday 23 December 2022 at 7.30pm

Saturday 24 December 2022 - No Performance

Sunday 25 December 2022 - No Performance

Monday 26 December 2022 - No Performance

Tuesday 27 December 2022 at 2.00pm and 7.30pm

Wednesday 28 December 2022 at 2.00pm and 7.30pm

Thursday 29 December 2022 at 7.30pm

Friday 30 December 2022 at 2.00pm and 7.30pm

Saturday 31 December 2022 at 2.00pm and 7.30pm

Sunday 1 January 2023 - No Performance

CABARET at the KIT KAT CLUB currently stars Fra Fee as 'The Emcee', Amy Lennox as 'Sally Bowles', Omar Baroud as 'Cliff Bradshaw', Vivien Parry as 'Fraulein Schneider', Richard Katz as 'Herr Schultz', Stewart Clarke as 'Ernst Ludwig' and Anna-Jane Casey as 'Fraulein Kost'. The cast is completed by Josh Andrews, Gabriela Benedetti, Emily Benjamin, Sally Frith, Matthew Gent, Emma Louise Jones, Ela Lisondra, Theo Maddix, Chris O'Mara, Daniel Perry, Andre Refig, Adam Taylor, Christopher Tendai, B Terry, Lillie-Pearl Wildman and Sophie Maria Wojna.

The Prologue Company is Rachel Benson, Laura Braid, Asmara Cammock, Julian Capolei, Celine Fortenbacher, Reuben Greeph, Samantha Ho, Andrew Linnie, Carys McQueen, Hicaro Nicolai, Kate Robson-Stuart and Sally Swanson.

This unique production of Cabaret opened in December last year to critical and audience acclaim, widely praised as the ultimate theatrical experience. In April this year, the production won a record-breaking seven Olivier Awards, the most for any musical revival in Olivier history, as well as three prestigious Critics Circle Awards.

In a time when the world is changing forever, there is one place where everyone can be free... Welcome to the Kit Kat Club, home to an intimate and electrifying new production of Cabaret. This is Berlin. Relax. Loosen up. Be yourself.

Transforming one of London's most famous theatres with an in-the-round auditorium and reimagined spaces, before the show guests are invited to enjoy and explore the Kit Kat Club with pre-show entertainment, drinks and dining all on offer. When booking, guests receive a 'club entry time' to allow enough time to take in the world of the Kit Kat Club before the show starts. But of course, the show really starts when you first join us in the club...

One of the most successful musicals of all time Cabaret features the songs Wilkommen, Don't Tell Mama, Mein Herr, Maybe This Time, Money and the title number. It has music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, book by Joe Masteroff. Based on the play by John Van Druten and stories by Christopher Isherwood.

CABARET is directed by Rebecca Frecknall, set and costume design is by Tom Scutt with choreography by Julia Cheng. Musical supervision and direction is by Jennifer Whyte with lighting design by Isabella Byrd and sound design by Nick Lidster. The casting director is Stuart Burt and the associate director is Jordan Fein.

CABARET at the KIT KAT CLUB is produced by Ambassador Theatre Group Productions and Underbelly.