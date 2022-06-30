Bush Theatre Announces HORIZON and ANTHEM, Plus a Day of Workshops

The Bush Young Companies, for ages 14-17 and 18-25 are an initiative developed during the pandemic. The companies, free to participants and comprising 70% West Londoners reflect the Bush Theatre's commitment to local life and developing artists of the future making them 'centre stage' in their artistic programming and commissioning young writers for their main stage.

This August, the 14-17 company will perform HORIZON, a specially commissioned work and the 18-25 company make their debut appearance on the Bush's main stage with ANTHEM, a new production devised alongside director and theatre-maker Katie Greenall (Back Up!).

Actor Malachi Kirby supports the company which helps expand the skills of the young participants. He said, 'The work of the Bush Young Company is an amazing opportunity for young people to make their mark in theatre and to participate in productions relevant to them. They're also developing the artists of the future, both on and off-stage".

Also in August, a day of workshops will offer the opportunity for local people to learn more about the 14 - 17 Young Company and the Bush Theatre's Neighbourhood Company with a view to taking part in future productions.