Broadway's Joy Woods Will Perform First UK Solo Concert in June 2026

Joy Woods will bring her brand-new solo concert to London this June. After making her UK stage debut in the highly anticipated Songs For A New World 20th Anniversary concert, opposite fellow Broadway legends Shoshana Bean, Tituss Burgess and Jordan Fisher, she's returning to the UK to dazzle audiences with her powerhouse voice and captivating presence. The performance is on 14 June.

Joy Woods is a Chicago-born, New York–based performer who has quickly established herself as one of Broadway's rising stars. She received a 2025 Tony Award? nomination for her performance as Louise in the Broadway revival of Gypsy opposite Audra McDonald, and recently starred in London's 30th Anniversary Concert of Jason Robert Brown's Songs For A New World. Joy made her professional debut at 19 as Chiffon in the 2019 Off-Broadway revival of Little Shop of Horrors and later returned to the show in the leading role of Audrey. She made her Broadway debut in SIX as Catherine Parr in 2022 and gained widespread attention for her breakout performance as Middle Allie in the 2024 Broadway adaptation of The Notebook. Other stage credits include performances at Carnegie Hall, the Met, 54 Below, Classic Stage Company, New York City Center, and regional theatres across the US. She is committed to telling stories that centre women of colour and expand the emotional vocabulary of contemporary musical theatre.