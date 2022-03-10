Bristol Old Vic to Offer 2-for-1 Tickets Through March and April as Part of Love Your Local Theatre campaign

Bristol Old Vic is now offering 2-for-1 tickets to selected shows throughout March and April as part of nationwide Love Your Local Theatre campaign!



Search for 2-for-1 tickets available now for National Lottery players via www.loveyourlocaltheatre.com



National Lottery players can now get their hands on 2-for-1 tickets for several productions at Bristol Old Vic this spring as part of Love Your Local Theatre - a campaign run by leading theatre membership body UK Theatre and made possible by the support of The National Lottery - which is now extending until 30 April due to high demand.



Over 100,000 tickets have already been sold across the UK through the promotion, made possible by £1m of National Lottery subsidy. Due to huge demand, an additional 50,000 2-for-1 tickets have been made available for April performances - with thousands of tickets still available for March at theatres UK-wide.



Bristol Old Vic shows eligible for the 2-for-1 offer are: Ross Willis' new play Wonder Boy, Living Spit's comedy Elizabeth I, the critically acclaimed Sorry, You're Not a Winner and now also includes, Giles (Hamilton) Terera's The Meaning of Zong which runs throughout April. See www.bristololdvic.org.uk/whats-on for details.



Bristol Old Vic joins venues nationwide, from Bristol and Birmingham to Newcastle and Nottingham, participating in Love Your Local Theatre as a thank you for the £30 million National Lottery players raise every week for Good Causes, including support for the performing arts and theatres during the pandemic.



Thousands of people have already booked and seen shows at their local theatre as part of this promotion in March. By extending Love Your Local Theatre into April, UK Theatre and the National Lottery want to give even more people the chance to experience the magic of live entertainment for less this spring. And thanks to support from the National Lottery, there's still up to £1 million available to subsidise 2-for-1 tickets in this promotion.



To find out which theatres and shows are part of Love Your Local Theatre, visit www.loveyourlocaltheatre.com