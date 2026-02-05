Bristol Old Vic Announces Plans for 260th Anniversary Year

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Bristol Old Vic's executive partnership of Artistic Director Nancy Medina and newly appointed Executive Director Rebecca Dawson has outlined the ways Bristol Old Vic is delivering on the organisation's commitment to support theatre-makers of the future, and champion stories from the South West in a string of announcements that coincide with the Theatre's 260th anniversary year.

Leading the newly-announced shows is the world premiere stage adaptation of Max Porter's folk horror Lanny, adapted by multi-award-winning West Country writer Bea Roberts (And Then Come the Nightjars). Directed by Nancy Medina and commissioned by Bristol Old Vic, in association with ETT, Lanny will run at Bristol Old Vic from 16 Oct–7 Nov, with a National Press Night on Thu 22 Oct at 7pm.

Nancy Medina said: “Commissioned in 2024 as we announced a renewed focus on support for writers, Lanny is a brilliant example of the work we want Bristol Old Vic's reenergized Literary department to cultivate; a story with its roots firmly in the South West, created by phenomenally talented artists, whose work we cannot wait to platform. We could not be more excited to share Bea's beautiful adaptation of Max's extraordinary novel with our audience here in Bristol. Looking to the future, there is a lot more to come from Bristol Old Vic's literary engine room, watch this space”

When a family move out of London to a West Country village, their son Lanny awakens the interest of the mythical figure Dead Papa Toothwort. Reality and imagination intertwine in a dark and powerful story of folklore, fable and the nature of belonging.

Lanny was Max Porter's fearless second novel, nominated for multiple awards including the Man Booker Prize in 2019. His first, Grief is the Thing With Feathers, won numerous awards including the Sunday Times Young Writer of the Year Award and was adapted into a stage play starring Cillian Murphy and a film starring Benedict Cumberbatch. Max's recent 2025 BAFTA-nominated Netflix adaptation Steve also starred Cillian Murphy and was based on his novel Shy.

Bea Roberts is an award-winning playwright and screenwriter from the West Country. Bea's work explores rural stories through dark humour, and her plays include Ivy Tiller: Vicar's Daughter, Squirrel Killer (RSC) and Infinity Pool. Bea's 2014 play And Then Come The Nightjars (developed with support from Bristol Old Vic) won the Theatre503 International Playwriting Award and was adapted into an award-winning feature film with director Paul Robinson.

Bea's other writing credits include a modern feminist adaptation of Little Mermaid (Best Play for Children & Young People at the 2018 UK Theatre Awards) and The Borrowers (Tobacco Factory Theatres). Most recently, Bea has written on BBC 1's flagship soap EastEnders and she is developing screen work with BBC Studios, Firebird Pictures and Hartswood Films.

Speaking today, Bea Roberts said: “I'm thrilled to be returning to Bristol Old Vic and working with the brilliant Nancy Medina on this extraordinary, mischievous and feral tale. Max Porter is one of the most exciting and innovative authors working today and I'm so blessed that Max is trusting me with Lanny, his much-beloved modern cult classic. It's a novel unlike any other and we're collaborating with some amazing West Country talent to craft a stage show that I hope captures the story's wild and beguiling essence.”

Max Porter said: “It's a dream come true to work with Bristol Old Vic, and to see Lanny coming to life through Bea Roberts' extraordinary reimagining. She's brought the weird folk mysteries of the book alive but also created an incredibly moving polyphonic portrait of contemporary life that I think will really astonish audiences. It's a play springing from the South West but with universal themes.”

Bristol Old Vic also announced the next Christmas production for Dec 2026 will be a new production of the Olivier-nominated Cinderella: A Fairytale devised by Bristol's own Sally Cookson, Adam Peck and the original company. This dazzlingly original take was first seen at the Tobacco Factory Theatre in 2011, in co-production with Travelling Light, before being reimagined at venues across the UK. We are thrilled to bring this story back to its hometown of Bristol in a brand-new production for Christmas 2026, where it will be directed by Bristol Old Vic's Literary & Directors Associate, Lisa Gregan (Little Red & Other Winter Tales; Orpheus & Eurydice).

After the death of her mother, the free-spirited Ella seeks solace in the woods surrounding her and her father's home, enchanted by the birds that roost peacefully in the trees. When her father remarries, Ella's feathered friends begin to feel like her only true family, until a mysterious boy (who shares her love of birdwatching) stumbles upon her woodland hideout, a boy who shares her love of birdwatching. And he has in his hand an invitation to the Royal Ball...

Adam Peck said: “Fifteen years on from when we originally created Cinderella: A Fairytale, based on the Grimm brothers' tale, I am thrilled to see it come home to Bristol in this brand-new production.”

Sally Cookson continued: “We have been lucky enough to see several different productions performed throughout the UK since its conception, but it feels especially poignant to have it produced back in Bristol where it all began. It is quite lovely to hand the baton on to Lisa and her team at Bristol Old Vic to bring new life to our adaptation. Lisa is not only a cherished friend but also a director with a powerful imagination and one who truly understands the importance of collaboration and ensemble – I can't wait to see what she cooks up!”

VISITING WORK:

These productions sit alongside a season of visiting work with additional productions announced today. These include legendary performance artist Bryony Kimmings' (I'm a Phoenix, Bitch; Credible Likeable Superstar Role Model; Fake It Till You Make It) hit show Bog Witch, following a hugely critically-acclaimed London run, which comes to the Theatre for a strictly limited run (4–5 Jun). Bog Witch follows a part of Kimmings' real-life story… uprooting her and her son's life to live in a tumbledown cottage in the wilderness… to plug back into nature as a last-ditch attempt to be happy and sane.

In the autumn, firm favourite Murder, She Didn't Write (15–19 Sep), the improvised murder-mystery returns after a sell-out run in November 2025. This is followed by physical theatre company Lost Dog's Juliet & Romeo (22–26 Sep), the reimagining of the star-crossed lovers' relationship through their blend of dance, theatre and comedy. Directed by Olivier Award-nominated Ben Duke, Juliet & Romeo has become a global phenomenon, performed in 7 countries and translated into 5 languages.

Richard Marsh, the creator of the Die Hard parody Yippee Ki Yay, returns at the end of September with a brand new 80's homage, Top Gunchained (29 Sep–3 Oct), while the gleefully anarchic company Sh!t Theatre (Or What's Left of Us; Dollywould) returns to Bristol Old Vic with their hit production Evita Too (11–14 Nov), telling the wild story of Isabel Perón, the go-go-dancer-turned-Argentinian-President who led the country for 18 disastrous months. While Sh!t Theatre endeavour to write a musical to match Evita, their lives surprisingly and tragically intertwine with Isabel's.

In The Weston Studio, April hosts two weeks of work by young artists, including The Plough and The Stars from BSA (Bristol School of Acting) from 11–18 Apr, followed by the Young Artists Showcase (24–25 Apr) a co-production from Bristol Old Vic's Young Company and Young SixSix.

I'm Not Being Funny from Prentice Productions in association with Bush Theatre, also plays in The Weston Studio this June (23–27), and joins the previously announced shows taking place this summer including Dyke Systems Ltd (5–9 May), Philosophy of the World (13–16 May) and Jonny Woo: Suburbia (30 Jun–4 Jul).

Bristol Old Vic also continues its hugely popular run of Comedy one-nighters with stand up from Ceyla AB, Morgan Rees, Kiell Smith Bynoe & Friends, Flo and Joan, Stevie Martin, and Lucy Beaumont going on sale this week.

ADDRESSING INEQUALITIES:

Alongside the work on stage, Bristol Old Vic also outlined a raft of opportunities for artists and theatre-makers to continue to address systemic inequalities in the sector.

Nancy Medina said “The 260th anniversary is a moment for us to look to the future and ask what sort of industry do we want to leave behind? How do we make it more equitable and with opportunities for all voices to form part of the story – on stage and off.”

Rikki Henry joins Bristol Old Vic as Associate Artistic Director for 18months as part of the RYTDS Fair Play scheme aimed at breaking down barriers to working class directors and artists, working in the senior management team, deputising for Nancy Medina. Three host UK theatres are taking part; Bristol Old Vic, Leeds Playhouse and Liverpool Everyman & Playhouse to work with three directors over 18 months. Rikki Henry is an accomplished theatre director working across stage, film, animation, and interactive media. Rikki won the Nestroy Award for Best Federal State Performance for Hamlet in Austria in 2020. He worked as an associate director at HOME in Manchester, as a recipient of the BBC Performing Arts Fellowship in 2015. In the same year he was recognised as the Genesis Future Directors Award.

Maddie Wakeling joins as Young Company Director. This 12-month position is made possible by the Bristol Old Vic Future Fund and offers a young director from Bristol the opportunity to make their mark with the theatre's renowned Young Company before being supported by the theatre with next steps in their career.

Isabella Monaghan-West is Bristol Old Vic's resident Stage One Trainee Producer. This national scheme offering aspiring producers paid 12month trainee placements for hands-on training and development at theatre companies across the UK.

Thanks to the Mackintosh Foundation, Bristol Old Vic is also offering a paid role to a Costume Technician Apprentice. This is the second opportunity from the Mackintosh Trainee Apprentice scheme and has been awarded to Bristol-based Fabio Campus, who has joined the theatre on a two-year contract.

Nancy Medina also recently announced:

The 2026 cohort of Early Career Writers who will be developing their practice through Bristol Old Vic's Literary Department, led by South West playwright Ross Willis. This scheme recognises new writers, at any age or background and provides free year-long support.

The 15th year of Bristol Old Vic's Made In Bristol, the free scheme for local 18–25 year olds. Made In Bristol 260 (MIB260) has been restructured to reflect the needs of new theatre makers; to better fit the industry as it is today and prepare for the sector's future. Writers Muneera Pilgrim and Sam Parker will create two new plays that MIB260 will perform for free in secondary schools across Bristol during 2026, filling the gap in cultural engagement many schools are currently able to offer.

Finally, applications will also open soon for the new intake of Bristol Old Vic's Associate Artists who will be in place for a two-year programme of support and collaboration. Recent Associates include the companies Diverse Artists Network, Beyond Face and Theatre West plus artists Saikat Ahamed and Caroline Mary Williams.