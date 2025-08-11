Brian Cox Postpones IT'S ALL ABOUT ME! National Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Award-winning stage and screen actor Brian Cox has postponed his upcoming national tour, saying he has been “very busy” and that October was “too soon” to proceed.

The 79-year-old star of HBO’s Succession was set to launch his 18-date one-man show, It’s All About Me!, on October 1 at the Royal & Derngate Theatre in Northampton.

Cox told BBC Newscast he was “tired” after the amount of work he had taken on this year. The Royal & Derngate said its box office will contact all ticket holders and that it is hopeful the show will be rescheduled for 2026.

The Emmy and Golden Globe winner, also known for the film Manhunter and his acclaimed stage work with the Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC), is currently performing in Make It Happen in Edinburgh, which tells the story of the rise and fall of the Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS).

He is also preparing to bring his directorial debut, Glenrothan, to the Toronto Film Festival next month. “It’s been very busy and I just thought ‘I can’t be doing it,’” he said.

The postponed tour had also been set to include stops at the Corn Exchange in Ipswich on October 3 and the Cliffs Pavilion in Southend-on-Sea on October 20.

A Dundee Rep Theatre alum, Cox went on to perform with the Royal Lyceum Theatre, the Royal National Theatre, and the RSC, where he earned widespread acclaim for his portrayal of King Lear.