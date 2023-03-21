Booking Will Open Next Week For The World Premiere of STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW

Based on an original story by the Duffer Brothers, Jack Thorne and Kate Trefry, STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW, a new play written by Kate Trefry, will receive its world premiere at the Phoenix Theatre in London's West End, directed by Stephen Daldry with co-direction by Justin Martin. The production previews from 17 November, with an official opening night on 14 December 2023.

Priority booking for the production opens on 28 March from 12pm GMT (7am Eastern Time) with access given to those who have signed up via the mailing list at strangerthingsonstage.com - it is still possible to sign up to the mailing list until 26 March. Public booking then opens on 30 March at 12pm GMT (7am Eastern Time), but signing up for priority access is highly recommended.

Tickets can be booked from just £20, with over 500 seats each week at £20 or under.

A weekly lottery for late-release tickets will be announced closer to first performance.

Further information on how to access these tickets will be announced later this year.

Hawkins, 1959: a regular town with regular worries. Young Jim Hopper's car won't start, Bob Newby's sister won't take his radio show seriously and Joyce Maldonado just wants to graduate and get the hell out of town. When new student Henry Creel arrives, his family finds that a fresh start isn't so easy... and the shadows of the past have a very long reach.

Brought to life by a multi-award-winning creative team, who take theatrical storytelling and stagecraft to a whole new dimension, this gripping new adventure will take you right back to the beginning of the Stranger Things story - and may hold the key to the end.

This new play by Kate Trefry, a writer and co-executive producer for the TV series of Stranger Things, will be rooted in the mythology and world of the Netflix global phenomenon. Produced by Netflix and Sonia Friedman Productions, the Duffer Brothers act as creative producers, with 21 Laps as associate producer.

Created by the Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things debuted on Netflix on 15 July 2016. Its fourth season (released in 2022) tops the Netflix Most Popular English TV list at #1 with 1.35 billion hours viewed; the third season released in 2019 still holds at #6 with 582.1 million hours viewed. The series has garnered over 70 awards worldwide including Emmys and the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series, and has been nominated for over 230 awards. Recently Stranger Things completed its record-breaking fourth season to huge acclaim, becoming the biggest premiere weekend ever for an English-language TV show on Netflix.

STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW will be directed by Stephen Daldry with co-director Justin Martin, set design by Miriam Buether, costume design by Brigitte Reiffenstuel, lighting design by Jon Clark, sound design by Paul Arditti, illusions design & visual effects by Jamie Harrison & Chris Fisher, video design & visual effects by 59 Productions, movement direction by Coral Messam, wigs, hair and make-up design by Campbell Young Associates, casting by Charlotte Sutton CDG, international casting consultancy by Jim Carnahan, Gary Beestone for Gary Beestone Associates is Technical Director, with further creative team members to be announced.

Further ticket information, on-sale details, performance schedule, full creative team and casting to be announced at a later date.