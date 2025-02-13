Booking Open For Imelda Staunton and Bessie Carter in MRS WARREN'S PROFESSION

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



General booking is now open for the upcoming revival of George Bernard Shaw’s Mrs. Warren’s Profession starring Imelda Staunton and Bessie Carter, directed by Dominic Cooke. Mrs. Warren’s Profession will open at the Garrick Theatre on 22 May, with previews from 10 May, and run until 16 August.

Vivie Warren is a woman ahead of her time. Estranged from her wealthy mother, she delights in a glass of whisky, a good detective story, and is determined to carve herself a sparkling legal career in an age ruled by men. Her mother, however, is a product of that old patriarchal order. Exploiting it has earned Mrs. Warren a fortune and paid for her daughter’s expensive education - but at what cost?

Four-time Olivier Award winner Imelda Staunton (The Crown, Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?) joins forces with her real-life daughter Bessie Carter (Bridgerton, Dear Octopus) for the very first time, reuniting with the extraordinary director Dominic Cooke (Hello, Dolly!, Good) to bring George Bernard Shaw’s incendiary moral classic crashing into the 21st Century.

George Bernard Shaw (1856 – 1950) was an Irish playwright. His major works include Arms and the Man, Candida, The Philanderer, The Devil’s Disciple, Man and Superman, Major Barbara, The Doctor’s Dilemma, Misalliance, Pygmalion, Heartbreak House, and Saint Joan. He won multiple awards, including the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1925.

Multi-award-winning Imelda Staunton plays Mrs. Kitty Warren. Her theatre work includes Hello, Dolly! (London Palladium), Talking Heads (Bridge Theatre), Follies, Life x3, The Beggar’s Opera, Guys and Dolls, A Chorus of Disapproval – Olivier Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Play (National Theatre), Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (Harold Pinter Theatre) Circle Mirror Transformation (Royal Court Theatre), Gypsy (Chichester Festival Theatre and Savoy Theatre – Olivier Award for Best Actress in a Musical), Sweeney Todd (Chichester Festival Theatre and Adelphi Theatre – Olivier Award for Best Actress in a Musical), A Delicate Balance (Almeida Theatre), Entertaining Mr Sloane (Trafalgar Studios), Fairmaid of the West, They Shoot Horses, Don’t They?, The Wizard of Oz (RSC), The Corn is Green (The Old Vic), Uncle Vanya (Vaudeville Theatre), Into the Woods (Olivier Award for Best Actress in a Musical). For television her work includes Brassic, The Crown as Elizabeth II, Talking Heads, Trying, Flesh and Blood, A Confession, That Day We Sang, The Girl, Psychoville, Cranford Chronicles, Up The Garden Path, My Family and Other Animals, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Fingersmith, Strange, Family Business, Cambridge Spies, Easy Money and The Singing Detective. Film includes Paddington in Peru, Downton Abbey 1 and 2, Amulet, Finding Your Feet, Pride (British Independent Film Award for Best Supporting Actress) Maleficent 1 and 2, The Awakening, Another Year, Paddington 1 and 2, Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1, Taking Woodstock, A Bunch of Amateurs, Freedom Writers, Vera Drake (BAFTA, British Independent Film Awards, Evening Standard Film Awards, London Critics’ Circle Award. Los Angeles Film Critics’ Association Award, New York Film Critics’ Circle Award for Best Actress; and SAG, Academy Award and Golden Globe nominations), Nanny McPhee, Bright Young Things, Shakespeare in Love, Much Ado About Nothing, Sense and Sensibility and Peter’s Friends.

Bessie Carter plays Vivie Warren. Her theatre work includes Dear Octopus (National Theatre), All My Sons, King Lear (The Old Vic), and Baskerville (Liverpool Playhouse). For television, her work includes Outrageous, A Cruel Love: The Ruth Ellis Story, Bridgerton (series regular Prudence Featherington), I Hate Suzie, Beecham House, Doc Martin, Howard’s End, Cranford and Trevor Island; and for film, Les Misérables. Carter was winner of the Spotlight Prize in 2016.

Dominic Cooke is a highly accomplished theatre, film, and television director. He was Artistic Director of the Royal Court Theatre from 2007 to 2013. During his tenure at the Royal Court he directed Clybourne Park by Bruce Norris (West End, Produced by Sonia Friedman Productions) for which he was nominated as Best Director for the Evening Standard Awards. He has directed Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Here We Go and The Comedy Of Errors for the National Theatre, and The Crucible for the RSC for which he won the Olivier Award for Best Director. His critically acclaimed production of Follies was nominated for 10 Olivier awards, including Best Director – and most recently directed Hello Dolly! at the London Palladium. Also a writer, he wrote the stage adaptation of Malorie Blackman’s Noughts and Crosses, which he directed and produced at the RSC; and an adaptation of Arabian Nights for Young Vic. Cooke has successfully transitioned to television and film, beginning with his adaptation of Shakespeare’s Henry VI Parts 1 and 2 for BBC TV’s The Hollow Crown: The Wars of The Roses. His first feature film, On Chesil Beach, starred Saoirse Ronan and Billy Howle - the film is based on the novel of the same name by Booker Prize winning novelist Ian McEwan, and premiered at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival, where it was chosen by Variety as one of the ten best films of the festival. His latest feature The Courier with Benedict Cumberbatch and Rachel Brosnahan premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and was released in 2021.

